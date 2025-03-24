Kelly Piquet reacts to Max Verstappen's latest IG post

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet gave an adorable reaction to the former's post on Instagram. It was a decent performance for the reigning four-time F1 world champion given that he lost just one point to McLaren driver and championship leader Lando Norris in the driver standings after the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

The 27-year-old had looked out of spots in both the sprint and the main race and was able to drag his RB21 to positions at the front of the grid on both occasions. He was able to extract the maximum performance from both the Sprint and the race as he finished P3 and P4 respectively at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Max Verstappen posted a series of pictures from the Chinese GP weekend on his Instagram profile and wrote in the caption:

"Thank you, Shanghai 🇨🇳 Leaving with some positives!"

Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet, who is pregnant with the Dutch driver's child, replied to the post's comments section with a series of heart emojis.

"🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻❤️"

Kelly Piquet's reaction to Max Verstappen's post...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen trails Lando Norris by eight points after two races and one Sprint has amassed 36 points and is currently in P2 in the standings.

Max Verstappen analyzes his P4 at the Chinese GP

The four-time world champion stated that the beginning of the race was not easy for him as he dropped two positions to the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc off the line and was relatively uncompetitive at the front. Speaking with F1.com, the 27-year-old reflected on his race and said:

“The beginning, it was not easy. I just drove to the pace that we set out to do, but that was not at the same level as the cars ahead. The medium was probably a bit more difficult but actually, on the hard tire, from basically the second half phase, we seemed a little bit more competitive, a little bit more promising at least.

"That was at least enjoyable - trying to catch the cars ahead, having a bit of a fight as well. I think we’ll take that as a positive, that there is pace in the car at some point.”

When asked about his excellent move on Charles Leclerc in the final laps of the race, he replied:

“It’s positive and better than expected after that first stint of the race. We’ll take that, analyze everything from the weekend, and hopefully in Japan we can be a bit more competitive.”

The Red Bull driver has not won in F1 since Qatar has not gotten the pole position since Austria last year and has been a step behind the McLarens this year in terms of true pace.

