Kelly Piquet shares 3-word reaction to Max Verstappen winning the F1 Italian GP

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Sep 07, 2025 16:36 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen hugging partner Kelly Piquet at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Italian GP from pole position, leading out an almost flawless race despite a small incident on lap one. His partner, Kelly Piquet, was present at the race weekend, and when Verstappen shared a celebratory post on Instagram, the Brazilian was among the first to comment and share her reaction on the Dutchman's victory.

The Red Bull driver claimed his third race victory of the season in Monza. While he had already broken one record on Saturday as he scored a 45th pole position for Red Bull, the most by any driver in the team's history, Verstappen ventured on to break another record on Sunday.

He dethroned Michael Schumacher from the title of having finished an F1 race in the fastest time. The four-time champion took the chequered flag in 1:13:24.325s, almost a minute earlier than the German's effort at the track in 2003.

Verstappen then shared a carousel of images from his day at Monza on Instagram, as he captioned the post:

"YES!!! Unbelievable weekend 🙌 Really proud of the massive effort from everyone @redbullracing 💪 Grazie mille!"
Soon after, Kelly Piquet shared her reaction to the post, as she wrote:

"What a weekend ❤️"
Kelly Piquet's comment on Max Verstappen's Italian GP triumph Instagram post
Kelly Piquet's comment on Max Verstappen's Italian GP triumph Instagram post | Source: Instagram/@maxverstappen1

Moreover, Max's sister, Victoria Verstappen, also reacted to the post:

"❤️🔥"
Victoria Verstappen's comment on Max Verstappen's Italian GP triumph Instagram post
Victoria Verstappen's comment on Max Verstappen's Italian GP triumph Instagram post | Source: Instagram/@maxverstappen1

Meanwhile, Monza became the venue for Max Verstappen's 66th race victory in his F1 career.

Max Verstappen was overjoyed with his victory at the Italian GP

Max Verstappen is celebrating his victory at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy with the Red Bull garage
Max Verstappen is celebrating his victory at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy with the Red Bull garage - Source: Getty

After snatching pole position away from McLaren in the dying minute of qualifying, many had anticipated that keeping the papaya duo at bay would be a difficult task. But, Max Verstappen's pace in the RB21 was seemingly no match for any driver in Monza, as he won the race with a 19-plus-second gap in hand.

Happy with his result, the Red Bull driver said during the post-race interview hosted by Davide Valsecchi:

"It was a great day for us. Of course Lap 1 was a bit unlucky, but after that we were flying and that was for me really enjoyable. We managed the pace quite well throughout that first stint, and I think we pitted at the right time, and with the hard tyres at the end you can push a bit more, they’re a bit more resilient. Fantastic execution by everyone from the whole team. I think the whole weekend we were on it and it’s super enjoyable to win here."
He was then asked about whether he expected to get further opportunities to take race wins in the upcoming eight-race weekends. He said:

"We’ll try, for sure. We’ll go step by step, race by race, but for us this of course was an unbelievable weekend."

Verstappen's win has brought his points tally up to 230, with a clean sweep for him in Italy as he won both the Emilia Romagna GP and the Italian GP this year.

bell-icon Manage notifications