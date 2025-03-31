Kelly Piquet shares adorable 'elevator selfie' with Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared an adorable picture with the four-time F1 world champion in Monaco. The Dutch driver and his partner are currently expecting their first child together after announcing the pregnancy in Abu Dhabi last year.

The duo have been dating each other since late 2020 and celebrated four years together in 2024. Piquet comes from a racing family as well, given that her father, Nelson Piquet Sr., and her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., both raced in F1.

The 36-year-old also has a five-year-old daughter named Penelope whom she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Piquet and her daughter live in Monaco in Max Verstappen's apartment and will add another member to their family.

On her latest Instagram post, Kelly Piquet shared a series of pictures from the month of March, which also featured an adorable elevator selfie with Max Verstappen.

The couple will welcome their kid into the world in the coming weeks but there is a possibility that the four-time F1 world champion may not be able to attend childbirth due to his racing comments.

Speaking on the same at the F175 Launch in London last month, the Red Bull driver addressed the possibility of missing the birth of his child with Kelly Piquet and said:

“I could of course skip a race, but I won’t. That’s not part of being a racing driver. So it could be that I won’t be there. But we’ll see when the birth gets closer.”

Max Verstappen will next head into the first triple header of the 2025 season starting in Japan and followed by two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Max Verstappen predicts a better weekend for Red Bull in Japan

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he believed that the upcoming Japanese GP weekend would "suit" him and the RB21 more than Australia and China.

Speaking to the media after the Chinese GP, the 27-year-old reflected on his performance and said:

“Hopefully in Japan, we can extract more from the car. Suzuka suits me but it also has to suit the car. We’ll have to analyze everything from this weekend and hopefully, we can find a bit more performance.”

The Japanese GP has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the past three years as they have won each edition. In 2025, they would also bring back its much-loved white livery, which they had previously run at the 2021 Turkish GP.

The livery was supposed to pay homage to the Austrian team's association with Honda in 2021 but Covid restrictions canceled the event. This year, the livery would act as a tribute to the Japanese manufacturer as the latter ends its ties with Red Bull at the end of the season.

