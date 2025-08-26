Kelly Piquet shares adorable picture kissing Max Verstappen in a 2-word post on social media

  • home icon
By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:30 GMT
Kelly Piquet shares adorable picture with Max Verstappen during final days of F1 summer break (Images from @kellypiquet on Instagram)
Kelly Piquet shared a heartwarming and adorable picture kissing her partner, Max Verstappen, on social media. The couple is spending their final days of the summer break, as racing is set to resume later this week.

The summer break is the only time drivers get in the midst of an F1 season to go vacationing with their families and partners. While most drivers chose adventurous activities, Verstappen, who recently became a father, decided to spend more time with his family.

Piquet, who is largely active on social media owing to her professional work, earlier shared glimpses of her summer break with daughters Lily and Penelope. They spent time together around the waters on a yacht. She recently also shared a picture with Max Verstappen.

"Summer Blues 🩵," she wrote.
The post gained quite some traction with fans on Instagram. Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, also dropped a heart-shaped emoji under the comments, reacting to the adorable click.

Max Verstappen&#039;s mother Sophie Kumpen reacts to Kelly Piquet&#039;s Instagram post (@sophiekumpen on Instagram)
While Max Verstappen has been enjoying his life off the track, there have been quite a few challenges that he has faced this season so far, considering Red Bull's performance in races.

Max Verstappen feels Red Bull needs "rebuilding" and "restructuring"

Red Bull Racing dominated the F1 grid in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Although they did face competition from McLaren in the later stages last year, Verstappen managed to clinch his fourth consecutive World Championship, but the team lost out on the Constructors' title.

The team has faced a major setback this season. Verstappen was earlier believed to be a strong contender for the championship, but he has dropped back steadily, owing to the RB21's performance. But, he remains optimistic. Commenting on the current state of affairs, he mentioned that the team is facing a "rebuilding" phase.

"The team has gone from of course winning championships before I arrived, to when I arrived, a bit through a rebuilding phase, and then we really hit the peak again of winning championships."

He added:

"Now I feel like [it's] slight rebuilding. We're still of course a very strong team, but I do think that to make again a step up, there's slight rebuilding or restructuring maybe, and understanding a little bit more what's going on, and that of course takes a little bit of time, but hopefully not too much time," Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing currently sits in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. Although Verstappen is still P3 in the Drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri has built up a 97-point gap to him.

