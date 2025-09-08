Kelly Piquet shares a picture celebrating Max Verstappen's Italian GP win with the Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet shared a picture of her celebrating the Red Bull driver's victory in Italy. Sharing a picture of their celebration with friends, she reposted a photo on Instagram soon after Verstappen claimed the win at Monza.
After starting from the pole following a stellar qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen was in total control of the race. Ultimately, he came home in P1 without much hassle as he crossed the finish line 19 seconds ahead of Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, came home in P3.
With this, Verstappen claimed his first win since the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP, and his third this season. Following his win, he traveled to Milan to celebrate his victory with Piquet and friends.
Piquet, taking to her official Instagram account, shared @ritagulbenkian's photo. Here's the photo where Max Verstappen is sitting with Kelly Piquet and friends in Milan, Italy:
Thanks to his win, Verstappen improved in the Drivers' Championship with 230 points after 16 races and three Sprints. Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 324 points, 31 points ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. McLaren is leading the championship with 617 points, ahead of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.
Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after picking up Italian GP win
Max Verstappen let his feelings known after he claimed the Italian GP victory at Monza. Speaking to the media, here's what the Red Bull star told Sky Sports in the post-race interview:
"Step by step, race by race but this was for us an unbelievable weekend," Verstappen said. "A great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone."
Charles Leclerc and George Russell came home in P4, and P5, respectively. Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, and Gabriel Bortoleto came home in P6, P7, and P8, respectively. Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar wrapped up the top 10. F1 travels to Baku up next for the 2025 Azerbaijan GP, the 17th race of the season.