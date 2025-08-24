Kelly Piquet shares pictures from the summer break featuring Max Verstappen and daughter Lily

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, shared a plethora of pictures from her vacation during the summer break. Her daughters, Lily and Penelope, were also seen in the clips.Kelly Piquet has gained a massive following in recent years, as Verstappen took hold of the F1 field and won four consecutive World Championships. The couple has been dating for the past five years now, and they also welcomed their baby girl, Lily, earlier this year in June, during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.Heading into the final week of the mid-season summer break, Kelly Piquet revealed how her life has been looking around the waters to cool off the blazing heat. She posted a carousel of images from her yacht, featuring her partner Max Verstappen, and both her daughters. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Formula 1 summer break is an essential time during the season, when the drivers get enough of a pause from racing to focus on their personal lives and spend more time with their families.However, as the action heads back on the track next week, there are quite a few challenges that Max Verstappen will be tackling. He has been driving an uncompetitive Red Bull this season, which has hurt his chances of clinching a record-equalling fifth consecutive World Championship.Max Verstappen pinpoints factor that has kept McLaren in a dominant state this seasonMcLaren showcased strong pace towards the end of the 2024 F1 season, which saw them clinching their first Constructors' Championship since 1998. The team successfully kept the momentum up as they worked on the MCL39.The car has unlocked the potential for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to dominate the grid this season, winning races by a huge margin. The team also leads both championships with a wide gap.Max Verstappen, who was seemingly the only challenge Piastri and Norris had to face earlier this season, mentioned that the car's ability to conserve tires has given it the upper hand. He also claimed that their &quot;medium speed&quot; performance has helped the team.&quot;[The McLaren] is definitely better on its tyres, to keep the tyres alive a lot nicer. You can clearly see that in the wet on the intermediates, where if you have good tyre management, [tyre preservation] even comes out more on that tyre, because the tyre is more fragile,&quot; he told RacingNews365.&quot;It overheats even faster, and they definitely have that very well under control. At the same time, I think their medium speed performance is incredible compared to, I would say, everyone else on the grid.&quot;Max Verstappen clinched two early victories this season at Suzuka and Imola; however, the RB21 has since struggled to keep itself within the top.