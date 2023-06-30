Kelly Piquet sparks break-up rumors with Max Verstappen as F1 fans lose their cool

Max Verstappen appears to be in the prime of his career and his relationship with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet appears to be going well. However, Piquet's most recent actions suggest otherwise.

Max Verstappen and his model girlfriend began dating in 2020 and have been going strong ever since. Verstappen also likes spending time in Monaco with Piquet's daughter, Penelope, and her family.

Their charming interactions during Verstappen's Twitch sessions are a sight for sore eyes. Piquet frequently shares her snaps with Verstappen and she is often seen on track supporting her boyfriend from the ReBull Racing garage. She even has an Instagram highlight dedicated to their relationship.

But due to some glitch, the highlight seems to have disappeared, which made fans wonder if the couple has broken up. However, while many fans can't locate it anymore, a lot of people can still allegedly see it, leaving fans in a split.

Some fans really hoped that Max Verstappen has broken up with his girlfriend and is single.

For the time being, it appears to be an Instagram glitch and everything is well between the couple.

"Life is unfair as well," Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton's comment on Red Bull's Dominance

Lewis Hamilton felt concerned that Red Bull's advantage has grown to the point where they might stop improving the current car and focus on 2024. And when questioned about it on media day ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clapped back at the seven-time world champion.

"Life is unfair as well. It’s not only F1. A lot of things in life are unfair, so we just have to deal with it," he said speaking to SkySports F1.

Before this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, Verstappen, who has won six of the season's eight races, leads teammate and nearest challenger Sergio Perez by 69 points.

After winning 18 of the past 19 races, Red Bull is seeking its 10th straight victory and is undefeated this season. They lead Mercedes, who are in second position, by 154 points.

