During the Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Sergio Perez had a broken fragment during the race. Despite that, his performance didn't seem to get affected a great deal, and so he carried on with the broken wing and finished the race.

However, Haas' Kevin Magnussen was agitated after their protest against Sergio Perez's broken front wing at the United States Grand Prix was dismissed by the stewards. He told the media:

“That’s bullsh*t, isn’t it?”

Kevin Magnussen and Haas are now quite familiar with the black and orange flag. It is usually waved at a driver when there is a technical issue with the car and must return to the pits.

Magnussen has been shown the flag multiple times this season, including once because of a broken fragment on the front wing, much like Perez's wing during the recent race. However, Perez wasn't shown the flag, and so Haas protested against Red Bull and reported it to the stewards.

However, the plea was dismissed by the FIA's technical delegate, Jo Bauer. The stewards' note said:

“Red Bull had contacted him and sent him detailed photos of the front wing. Mr. Bauer determined that the car was not in an unsafe condition.”

Kevin Magnussen finishes the Grand Prix on a high

Magnussen drove consistently throughout the length of the race and finished P9. During the race, Haas also protested against Fernando Alonso, because of a broken rear-view mirror. He was given a 30-second time penalty and Kevin Magnussen shifted a place up to P8.

He also had an intense battle with Sebastian Vettel on the very final lap of the race, which he ended up losing. Although he lost a position because of it, he stated that he was happy to have fought a good battle with Vettel.

“I have to admit that he had some really nice driving skills, then you realize why he is a four-time World Champion.”

Guenther Steiner, Haas' team principal, has previously expressed his displeasure with the stewards about the three black and orange flags Kevin Magnussen has received so far.

“And I think they just didn’t learn anything of it, and then again gave us the black and orange flag. It’s now the third time, and it’s getting old."

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes