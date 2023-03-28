Kevin Magnussen claims a podium would mean ‘million times more’ now than it did on his debut F1 race in Australia

Kevin Magnussen made his Formula 1 debut in fine fashion in 2014 when he finished second at the Australian Grand Prix.

In doing so, Magnussen, then driving for McLaren, became only the second Danish driver – after his father Jan – to score points in F1. He also became the first Dane on the podium and the first debutant since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to finish with a podium position at his maiden Grand Prix.

Despite a dream start to his F1 career, Magnussen believes that a podium finish with Haas in Melbourne this weekend would significantly surpass his debut performance.

Magnussen admitted that his result Down Under in 2014 was unexpected and stated that a top-3 finish at Albert Park this year would "would mean so much more."

He said (via f1i):

"A podium would definitely mean more now than back then though. Back then, I was in a whole different mindset, as I came from junior categories where podiums, wins and championships were a regular thing. Getting on the podium in Formula 1 was a big thing but it was also something that I almost expected and anticipated, whereas reality showed later on that it wasn’t going to be the norm."

He added:

"Now, it would mean so much more because it’s not something I’m anticipating as such – I’m dreaming, hoping and working towards it – but it’s not something we can expect, so it would mean a million times more than it would back then."

"I have never had it like this before" - Kevin Magnussen on the tight nature of F1's midfield teams

After scoring a point at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, Kevin Magnussen highlighted the tight nature of the current midfield teams.

Magnussen started the race in Jeddah in P13 but moved up three places, capitalizing on a fresh set of tires towards the end of the race. He pulled off a spectacular overtake on AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda to clinch the final points-scoring position.

Speaking after the race, where Sportskeeda was present, Magnussen said:

"Scoring points from P13 with the tyre management that we had was really good. It's super tight. Everyone is so close together so you're going to score points if you have a good race and you manage things right. Not just get one thing right, you need to get a couple of things right to be in the points."

He added:

"F1 is great at the moment. It's really tight in the midfield. I have never had it like this before. Feels like we're in IndyCar or something."

