"It’s a small, little, intimate team" - Kevin Magnussen reveals reason behind Haas F1's quick resolution to its problems

Kevin Magnussen was full of praise for Gene Haas, the man behind his current F1 team. The 29-year-old returned to the American outfit mere days before the start of the 2022 F1 season after the departure of Nikita Mazepin. Since then, the Dane has helped Haas score more points in two races than in the last two seasons combined.

Speaking in an interview, the Dane called Haas a passionate owner. He said:

“I feel that this team is a very pure racing team. The reason this team exists is because Gene [Haas, team owner] is a passionate racer, and it just so happens that he’s also got this big corporation that he’s able to promote via this great sport. It’s a simple structure in this team and it’s a small, little, intimate team. It’s very unique in Formula 1 terms to be this intimate and to know the names of that many people within it. It’s kind of cool.”

Kevin Magnussen will be hoping for a better showing out at Albert Park than the last time he was there. Back then, the 29-year-old was compelled to stop on track after a botched pitstop left him with a loose wheel.

"The structure is different to other teams" - Kevin Magnussen believes Haas' smaller nature is more advantageous for the team

Kevin Magnussen believes Haas F1's simple structure makes it easier for them to address and solve issues as opposed to bigger teams. The Dane has had 81 starts with the American outfit spaced across two stints, and is well-placed to understand its workings.

Speaking in an interview about what makes Haas stand apart from other F1 teams on the grid, Magnussen said:

“The structure is different to other teams. We outsource a lot of stuff but it just means it’s very straight communication throughout the whole team and I think that plays to some advantages. When you have a problem, you can easily address it and once you address it, you can easily adjust, whereas with bigger teams I think it takes longer to turn things around.”

After two back-to-back points finishes in Sakhir and Jeddah, Magnussen will be hoping to add to his tally at the next Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The 2022 Australian GP weekend will be held from April 8 when FP1 starts and ends on April 10 when the checkered flag falls.

