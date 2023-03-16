Kevin Magnussen hoping Haas F1 can repeat last year's 'strong weekend' at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen mentioned that he is hopeful that the American team can have another strong result at the Saudi Arabian GP this weekend like last year.

The Danish driver finished P9 on his first outing at the Jeddah track, which is touted as the 'fastest street circuit in the world'. Magnussen looked sublime and had the measure of his former teammate Mick Schumacher throughout the entire weekend.

Speaking to Chequered Flag, the Haas driver said:

“Last year, Saudi Arabia was a strong weekend. Coming away from Bahrain with a fifth place and coming to Jeddah, expectations were high and the pace was good in the car. We got a bit unlucky with strategy – the safety car came out at a vulnerable time for us – but we still managed to score a few points and I hope we can be strong here again this year.”

Magnussen also gave his views on the track, adding:

“I think it’s a great circuit. Last year was my first time there and it’s a really fun and exciting track to drive, so I hope it hasn’t changed too much, or at least not changed for the worse. I hope it’s still going to be a thrilling place to drive."

"It’s a circuit where confidence with the car counts for a lot – you need to be confident and happy with the car and happy to push because it’s a pretty flat-out track.”

"Hopefully I’m going to enjoy it more this year" - Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg, who deputized for Sebastian Vettel last time in Jeddah while driving for Aston Martin, mentioned that he was hopeful that he would enjoy the track more in 2023 as he finished P12 last year.

He said:

“The track is unique and special. It’s unbelievably fast given it’s a street circuit and it definitely gives you a huge rush and kicks. It’s very challenging and technical but I enjoyed it there last year and hopefully, I’m going to enjoy it more this year.”

“It’s a street circuit so you always start off a little bit on the safer side and lap-by-lap, session-by-session move it up, pushing harder, getting closer to the limit and taking bigger risks.”

It would be interesting to see which Haas driver will come out on top in Jeddah as both have the same amount of experience with the track having raced there just once last year.

Poll : 0 votes