Kevin Magnussen joins the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher upon receiving prestigious award

Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen recently won the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini award for his performance in the 2022 F1 season. This may come as a surprise since the trophy is given to some of the most successful F1 drivers of all time. However, when we look at the timeline of the Danish driver in 2022, it might not be too surprising.

Magnussen left the Haas F1 team back in 2020 when he was replaced by Nikita Mazepin. However, the young Russian was soon removed from the grid after Russia attacked Ukraine and his close family relationship with President Vladimir Putin. Since Haas quickly needed a new driver for the 2022 season, the team called up the Danish driver back.

Driving an F1 car without any proper training can be next to impossible, even for someone who has driven them before. Kevin Magnussen, however, took the seat at Haas just a few days before the season and performed quite well. Even though the team wasn't able to deliver a good car to their drivers, the Dane was quicker than his teammate in all aspects.

Furthermore, he even secured his maiden pole position at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Hence, the Danish driver was presented with the prestigious award on Sunday in Faenza.

The Lorenzo Bandini Trophy is given to a driver or a team for their outstanding performance during a season. Drivers like Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Jenson Button, Max Verstappen, and Nico Rosberg have also won the award. Even former Ferrari boss Luca Di Montezemolo and Charles Leclerc have picked up the trophy for their efforts in 2019.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are on good terms, assures Haas boss

After the 2022 F1 season, Mick Schumacher and the Haas F1 team parted ways as the driver was unable to deliver a good performance. He was soon replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, who will make a return to the sport in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen as his teammate.

The rivalry and difficult relationship between Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg is quite famous in the F1 community. However, Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner assures that both have a really good relationship as teammates and will collectively help the American outfit. He said:

"We need to make sure that they get on, but I think they get on pretty well. I think they can go on holiday together, and they've got children about the same age. They've got a normal relationship."

Nico Hulkenberg was already involved in the post-season tire testing session at Yas Marina, where he drove for Haas. He expressed how tiring and tense it can be even for a former F1 driver to get back into the car.

