Key details emerge about Christian Horner's future at Red Bull: Reports

It is being reported that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has the full support of the shareholders and will retain his job amidst rumors suggesting his exit from the Austrian team. It has been a difficult time for the former world champions as they have slipped behind the likes of McLaren and Mercedes in the 2025 constructors' championship.

Ad

The Milton Keynes outfit dominated the first two years of the current regulations and even won the double in the 2023 season, winning 21 out of 22 races. However, since last year, Red Bull has had internal conflicts and key personnel leaving the team to join rival outfits amidst the decline in on-track performances.

As per AutoSprint, it was rumored that if the Imola upgrades fail to improve the RB21's fortunes, it could lead to Christian Horner losing his job and probably get replaced by former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes. It was suggested that the 51-year-old had lost the confidence of the shareholders of the Red Bull GmbH, which included the 51 percent ownership of the Thai-based Yoovidhya family.

Ad

Trending

However, as reported by PlanetF1, Christian Horner has the 'absolute' support from the Red Bull shareholders and would continue in his role until his contract ends in 2030. Under his leadership, the Austrian team has won seven drivers and six Constructors' titles since making their debut on the grid in 2005.

Christian Horner comments on McLaren's pace in Miami

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that McLaren was in a 'league of their own' during the recently concluded Miami Grand Prix.

Ad

The Brit reflected on the MCL39's pace and told F1.com:

“Well done to McLaren – they were in a league of their own today, particularly with tyres running at the temperatures that they are. They definitely are doing a better job than the rest of the teams, and had a very competitive race. So, plenty to go away and reflect on after this race, but I think McLaren just do a better job of keeping their temps – certainly on this type of circuit, at this venue – under control.”

Ad

"We’re back into Europe, different types of circuits, different nature of circuits. [But] McLaren have got the car to beat at the moment, that’s quite clear. They’re going to be going to be tough to beat over the next few races. [McLaren] are looking mightily impressive at this point as we leave Miami. Things can change, but we need to start making an indentation into the points over the coming races," Horner added.

McLaren finished over 37 seconds ahead of the next non-McLaren driver, Mercedes' George Russell, in Miami, as it achieved a 1-2 in both the Sprint and the main race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More