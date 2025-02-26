Key details emerge about Felipe Massa's legal battle for the 2008 F1 title featuring Lewis Hamilton: Reports

Felipe Massa filed a legal case against F1, FIA and ex-F1 owner Bernie Ecclestone, challenging the outcome of the 2008 Drivers' championship. However, according to new reports, the case could be thrown out as the defenders are launching a motion to dismiss.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 Drivers' championship, marking his maiden title win in F1. However, the season turned controversial due to the 'Crashgate' scandal that unfolded in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Nelson Piquet reportedly crashed purposely to help his teammate, Fernando Alonso, win the race. Massa, who finished P13 in the race due to the deployment of a safety car, lost the championship to Hamilton by only a one-point difference.

Felipe Massa filed a case against F1, FIA and Bernie Ecclestone, alleging that Ecclestone had prior knowledge about the scandal and wanted the championship outcome overturned.

He filed a case in the King’s Bench Division of the High Court. However, before a hearing could get scheduled, Motorsport.com reported that the three accused could file a motion to dismiss, stating Massa's claims have no grounds.

The case could reportedly get squashed as FIA, F1 and Bernie Ecclestone are likely to lodge a strike-out application soon.

Earlier, Massa vowed to fight for justice. Talking to Motorsport.com in October 2024, he said:

“I hope the correct thing happens, for justice, for something that was not part of the sport that punished me big time. This is what we are fighting for, which I believe is correct, especially after 16 years and on hearing things that you never thought were really like that.”

He had also urged Lewis Hamilton to join his battle. However, the seven-time world champion has maintained silence on the matter, refusing to share his opinion on the case.

First hearing reportedly scheduled in Felipe Massa's case

Felipe Massa (Image Source: Getty)

Felipe Massa is set to drag F1, FIA and ex-owner Bernie Ecclestone to court this year. He has filed a case against the three parties, challenging the outcome of the 2008 F1 title.

Meanwhile, according to Planet F1, the first hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 28, 2025, at the UK High Court. Moreover, one of the three accused in the case, Bernie Ecclestone, will likely spend his birthday, which falls on October 28, in the court.

However, with the defenders also planning to strike back, the case could turn ugly. Felipe Massa is adamant on fighting a legal battle, no matter how long it takes. His quest to claim the 2008 title has reached the UK court, and he has also asked for Lewis Hamilton's help.

Meanwhile, Ecclestone and the other two accused have also claimed innocence, with the former claiming that he has no knowledge of the interview wherein he admitted that he knew about the scandal.

