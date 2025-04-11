Key details emerge from FIA's 'F1 engine crisis' meeting: Reports

FIA had recently revealed their intentions of possibly scrapping the new F1 engine regulations in favor of the revival of the V10 engines in the near future. This led to a meeting between the FIA and the engine manufacturers, and details from the meeting emerged after a brief 70-minute meeting took place between all the stakeholders.

The governing body for F1 revealed the new engine split of 55:45 in favor of the internal combustion engine in the hybrid powertrain. With the ICE component delivering such little power, concerns started being raised about how drivers will have to slow down on straights to recharge their batteries.

This pushed the FIA into an "engine crisis" as teams reckoned that increasing the electric energy was a bad decision, but the development program for the new engines was already underway. To curb the potential stress, the regulatory body proposed scrapping the new engine regulations to bring back the bigger V10 engines that the F1 sphere requested for a return over the past few years.

Despite the push from the FIA this time, according to Auto Motor Und Sport, the trio of Honda, Mercedes, and Audi prevailed in keeping the existing engine regulations. They argued about the money that had already been spent to develop the new formula and remained stern on keeping the same engines for at least five years.

While all the engine manufacturers may not have sided with the V10 proposal, many drivers on the grid have indeed.

F1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen reveal their intentions on the possible V10 switch

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been pioneering the idea of bringing back the V10s ever since the notion was brought into the spotlight. While Verstappen has not driven an F1 car at a Grand Prix weekend with either a V8 or a V10, he is all for the revival of the roaring engines and said (via Newsweek):

"I'm not in charge of the rules. But of course, for pure emotion of the sport, V10 is definitely much better than what we have now. Cause, I remember as a kid, when you walk around, you hear the noise of the engines, just brings so much more, even if the speed of the car was maybe slower."

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton shared his childhood experience of watching F1 trackside, and said (via Motorsport.com):

"I mean, it is no secret that the V6 has never sounded great. I remember the first time I came to a Formula 1 race in 1996 at Spa and I remember Michael coming through Turn 1, and I was 12 or 13, and my rib-cage was just vibrating and I was hooked. So if we’re able to move back to those amazing sounding engines and we’re still able to meet all the sustainable goals, then yeah, why not?"

Despite the push from F1 drivers and some engine manufacturers, fans might seemingly have to wait longer for a bigger engine formula to make a return on the grid.

