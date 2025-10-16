Key details emerge for George Russell's "multi-year" contract with Mercedes: Reports

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were confirmed as Mercedes' line-up for the 2026 season on October 15, 2025, as the Silver Arrows decided to step into the new regulations with their current lineup. However, the public release didn't reveal the duration of the contracts, as the latest report suggests Russell has signed a multi-year contract.
George Russell's Mercedes contract was up for renewal this year as it was going to end after the current season. The Briton’s contract has been a headline since the beginning of the season, and was only signed with 6 races to go.
Toto Wolff was reportedly in talks with Max Verstappen over a potential move to Mercedes for 2026 amid the unrest at Red Bull, which eventually resulted in Christian Horner’s sacking. Russell suggested that he was aware of the talks between Verstappen and the Mercedes Boss.
However, Verstappen came out in late July and confirmed that he would be staying with Red Bull for the 2026 season. Yet, Mercedes only came out 2.5 months later and confirmed George Russell for 2026. As per the previous reports, it was believed that Russell was only being offered a one-year contract, whereas he wanted a multi-year deal, and the same led to delays.
From Toto Wolff and Co.’s point of view, they wanted to keep the seat available in case Max Verstappen was available to join in 2027. According to Motorsport Italia’s latest reports, George Russell has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Mercedes, which includes an exit clause, giving him the ability to leave the team after the 2026 season.
Mercedes is speculated to be one of the top teams in 2026, given how the Brackley-based outlet dominated the 2014 engine regulation changes, and from the reports about the 2026 engine development and performance numbers.
Other key details about George Russell's Mercedes contract, including his salary
George Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 as Valtteri Bottas’ replacement, with the vision of him becoming a future world champion for the team. Since Lewis Hamilton has left the team, Russell has become the lead driver and has driven the same way, delivering two victories this season.
According to Motorsport Italia's report, the Briton has reportedly received a significant increase in his salary with the new contract, which is believed to be on par with the other top drivers. The report also suggests that Russell will have fewer promotional duties to contend with going into his new contract.
It also revealed how the exit clause after the first year makes sense for both Mercedes and George Russell, as the Silver Arrows will have the ability to bring over Max Verstappen in case he is available, whereas for Russell, he can leave in case the Brackley-based outfit fails to deliver with the new regulations.