Key details emerge about Kimi Antonelli's much awaited Netflix documentary on him replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Key details about Kimi Antonelli's upcoming Netflix documentary have emerged, which is set to highlight the story behind the Italian teenager replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. The documentary, which is named The Seat, will showcase both Mercedes and the driver's side of the story, as the teenager replaced one of the most successful drivers in F1 history.

After Lewis Hamilton announced that he was going to join Ferrari from 2025 onwards, the hunt to find his replacement at Mercedes began early last season. Toto Wolff had many options, but he decided to promote their Italian teenage protege, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to the senior team.

Now, it has been announced that a Netflix documentary is set to be released, which follows the story of this move, giving fans a glimpse of Mercedes' thought process and Antonelli's side of the story. According to Formule 1 Netherlands, the documentary will also showcase Antonelli's personal life in his hometown of Bologna in Italy, as the 18-year-old managed his everyday life along with being an F1 star.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the documentary is set to be a 45-minute film, which has been directed by the American filmmaker Kyle Thrash. The project has been co-produced by Mercedes and WhatsApp, and is set to premiere on May 5.

Antonelli was part of former Mercedes man Nico Rosberg's driver academy in his early karting days and was subsequently signed into the Silver Arrows' junior programme. He was then fast-tracked into the F2 with Prema in 2024, and Toto Wolff gave him his promotion into the big leagues within a year.

Kimi Antonelli shares his thoughts on Netflix documentary about his move to Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli has shared that he 'can't wait' for fans to see the behind-the-scenes journey of him signing with Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton. The 18-year-old also shared how joining the Silver Arrows' F1 outfit was a 'dream come true' for him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday about The Seat, Antonelli shared a statement about the documentary film, saying:

"It is a dream come true to be an F1 Driver with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Throughout the process, Toto [Wolff], the team and I were in constant communication on WhatsApp and The Seat shows this process from start to finish. I can’t wait for the world to join us on this journey, streaming the documentary on Netflix."

Antonelli has had a solid start to his F1 career, as the teenager has already impressed, especially with his strong pace on Sundays. The Italian driver has finished in the Top 6 in all races this season, except the Bahrain GP, in which he was involved in an incident with Carlos Sainz, and lost out from a points-scoring position.

