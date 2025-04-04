Key details emerge about Max Verstappen's future plans at Red Bull: Reports

Max Verstappen has been speculated to leave Red Bull in the upcoming seasons after the team's weak start to the 2025 F1 season. However, new reports suggest that he might stick around with the Milton Keynes outfit for a longer time as he focuses on other projects.

The 27-year-old has remained loyal to the team since he joined the grid and has spent most of his time racing for the team. He had his first shot at the title in the 2021 season, which he grabbed, and has won consecutive championships since. However, Red Bull Racing's domination has seemingly worn off this season as McLaren has taken the lead in both the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships. Notably, the Dutchman is yet to win a race.

This led to speculation stating that Verstappen could leave Red Bull soon, considering their lack of performance. However, a report from De Telegraaf claims that he has no intention of leaving Red Bull as of now. There is a long way to go into the season, and RBR could improve majorly with upgrades; moreover, he is also busy with his GT3 project from Verstappen.com.

Verstappen joined the F1 grid in the 2015 season with Toro Rosso but moved to RBR mid-season the following year, winning his maiden race on his debut with the team. He has since stuck around with the Austrian outfit and currently has a contract till the 2028 F1 season. As such, it seems unlikely under the current circumstances that he would want to part ways with the team.

Max Verstappen discusses issues with the RB21 after winless start to season

Max Verstappen has had at least one victory in the opening two race weekends of the season since 2021; however, that has not been the case this year. As mentioned, the car has lost its dominant status and has only been the third and fourth fastest on most occasions with Verstappen behind the wheel. His teammate in those races, Liam Lawson, didn't score any points.

Heading into Japan next, Verstappen mentioned that the team is currently more focused on making the car more drivable.

"We are focusing on making the car more drivable," he said (via The Guardian). "I don’t think we are there yet but we are working on it. Last week we had good meetings in the factory with everyone involved to try and address the things we want to address in the car. Find more balance and of course, at the end, more pace in the car."

Red Bull Racing stands in third place with just 36 points in their bag in the Constructors' Championship as McLaren leads. Max Verstappen is set to witness yet another teammate swap after RBR demoted Liam Lawson to VCARB owing to his lack of performance in Australia and China. He has been replaced by the much more experienced Yuki Tsunoda, who has been driving for the team's junior operation since the 2021 season.

