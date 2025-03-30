Key details emerge after Max Verstappen takes part in Red Bull technical 'crisis' meeting: Reports

According to reports, Red Bull is focusing on improving its performance in the ongoing season. This was discussed in the 'crisis' meeting with Max Verstappen, which was held in the team's headquarters in Milton Keynes and focused on the issues that the team is facing with the car.

Ad

RBR was a dominating force on the grid up until last year. Verstappen had managed to win most of the races in the past three seasons, but their performance dropped with the RB21 this year. The car is reportedly not easy to handle and is not close to McLaren's in leading the grid at the top. Although Versatppen has managed to put himself in the Drivers' title contention in the two races held this season so far, their other car has failed to score any points.

Ad

Trending

According to GPblog, A 'crisis' meeting was held at the team's headquarters in Milton Keynes, and was attended by team principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, and other chief Red Bull staff. As per reports, the meeting mainly focused on the loss of performance that the team has experienced this season. So far, they have scored 36 points in the first two races (including the Chinese Sprint) and are in third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Ad

The team has strategized to improve the car through upgrades in the upcoming races to get a hold of the Constructors' Championship. Heading into Japan next, RBR will witness a change in their driver lineup as Yuki Tsunoda was recently signed to drive for the team, partnering with Max Verstappen for the rest of the season. Liam Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls after a subpar performance in the first two races of the season.

Ad

Max Verstappen reveals Racing Bulls car is easier to drive than Red Bull's

Liam Lawson drove for Racing Bulls last year after the team decided to replace Daniel Ricciardo mid-season. At the time, his performance was seemingly at the level of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Although the latter possessed more experience, considering his time in F1, Lawson was picked to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the 2025 season.

Ad

Within the first two races, he failed to have a competitive qualifying, which was followed by subpar race results yielding no points. Considering his performance, the team recently announced that they would swap him with Tsunoda. However, before Lawson's demotion, Max Verstappen had revealed that the Racing Bulls' car is much easier to drive than the Red Bull's. He told Dutch publication De Telegraaf:

"That Racing Bulls car is easier to drive than ours. I notice that when I talk to Liam. Last year the difference between him and Yuki wasn't that big, I thought. Otherwise the team wouldn't have made the choice to put Liam in at Red Bull."

Max Verstappen has acquainted himself well with the Red Bull. In fact, it has been speculated multiple times that the car is designed around his driving style, which helps him to remain competitive, but that is not the case for his teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback