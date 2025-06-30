Key details for July deadline emerge for Max Verstappen's Red Bull exit clause: Reports

Mercedes has openly flirted with the idea of getting Max Verstappen on board the Silver Arrow train, but he is contracted to the Austrian giant until 2028. But, according to reports, the Dutchman could head out of Milton Keynes if he sits outside the top three positions in the driver's standings by the end of July this year.

Verstappen has been a Red Bull driver since 2016 and has won four world championships with the team. After an impressive 2023 season, the Austrian giant low-balled the 2024 campaign, where the Dutchman had to employ all the tools in his garage to retain his throne in the F1 sphere.

This laid emphasis on the 2025 season, and whether the reigning champion would decide to stay with Red Bull depended on the team's performance on track. With the Milton Keynes-based squad slipping down to fourth in the constructors' standings, the Verstappen camp is looking for a possible move to Mercedes in 2026.

However, this would require the 27-year-old to take the help of an exit clause from his lavish contract. According to Auto Motor Und Sport, Verstappen could utilise this clause only if he sits outside the top three positions in the drivers' standings.

While this clause would not come into effect right now, the situation could change by the end of July because George Russell is merely nine points away from the four-time champion in the standings. Making a possible move to the Brackley-based squad appear on the cards for Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen takes a soft stance on Kimi Antonelli clashing into him at the Austrian GP

George Russell reduced his deficit to Max Verstappen in the standings by 10 points at the Austrian GP. The Briton was able to slash down this delta as the Red Bull driver retired from the race, while he finished P5.

Verstappen's DNF was sealed off on lap one as Kimi Antonelli ran into him at turn three. Though the 27-year-old was furious at first, he cut the teenager some slack on later reflection and said in a post-race interview:

'Unlucky, I guess. It is what it is. I spoke quickly to Kimi, he came with me to the hospitality. I think every driver has made a mistake like that. No one does that on purpose as well so for me, that’s not a big deal.

“It was not the weekend that I guess we hoped for pace wise. Then of course we were a little bit unlucky in Qualifying with that yellow flag, otherwise you start a bit further ahead. Then the race was unlucky again. Sometimes you have those weekends."

Verstappen's gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri grew to 61 points after the Austrian GP.

