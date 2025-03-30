Earlier this week, it was announced that Kiwi driver Liam Lawson would be switching places with Yuki Tsunoda in their respective driver line-ups, with Lawson heading to Racing Bulls and Tsunoda taking the Kiwi's seat at Red Bull Racing. Now, the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team has shared a look on social media of the returning driver, with Lawson having driven for them in 11 races already over the past two years.

Ad

The New Zealander heads to the VCARB team after having driven the second RB21 car for only two Grand Prixes, making his time with the Austrian team the shortest ever stint for a Red Bull Racing driver.

The RBR sister team took to their X account to share an image of Lawson in the racing suit. They added the caption that hinted at his preparedness for next week's Japanese Grand Prix, where the driver switch will take effect:

Ad

Trending

"Dialled in for next week ⏭️ "

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the post, sharing their thoughts on Lawson's return to the sister team. One follower commented on how the driver looks as he said:

"Kid is mad upset 😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh he’s “dialled” in for sure 🤣🤣" a fan replied.

""There are no driving styles, I adapt to everything. Lawson, poor man, now having to carry all that weight throughout his career for disrespecting Perez and Alonso. Pure karma" another said.

Some of the Kiwi driver's fans also shared their support for the 23-year-old.

"I look forward to it!👍" one comment read.

Ad

"Exciting times ahead! Can’t wait for next week’s race! 🏎️🔥" one fan wrote.

"Aim for the podium! Good luck Liam!" another commented.

At the opening Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne, Australia, Liam Lawson qualified in 18th place but unfortunately did not finish after a crash in the rain ended his race prematurely. Last week in Shanghai, Lawson's performance in qualifying for the Sprint race and the Grand Prix saw him start at the back of the pack in last place, which he converted into a 14th and 12th place finish, respectively.

Ad

Now, Liam Lawson will be driving the VCARB 02 for the GP at the Suzuka Circuit taking place from April 4-6.

Liam Lawson thanks VCARB team for "warm welcome" in social media post

The 23-year-old driver shared a heartfelt message about his dreams of becoming a Red Bull Racing driver, as well as the diffcult feeling of no longer having that position. But Liam Lawson also shared his excitement for the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as his gratefulness to the VCARB team for welcoming him back into the fold. He shared in an Instagram post:

Ad

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but im grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world. Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places 🇯🇵"

Ad

Liam Lawson has made 11 starts with the VCARB team, five in 2023 and six in 2024, scoring a total of six points with the team over the two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback