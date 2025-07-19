Kika Gomes drops a one-word reaction to Pierre Gasly's post featuring the couple

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:20 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Previews - Source: Getty
Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine Renault with his girlfriend, Kiki Gomes, during the driver arrivals - Source: Getty

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, gave a brief reaction to the F1 driver's post on social media. The French driver has been the only beacon of light for the Enstone-based outfit in the 2025 season as he has scored all the points for them so far this year.

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner has been in the top-10 multiple times this year despite struggling with car problems in the first half of the season. Gasly had signed a contract extension with Alpine heading into the 2025 season, which meant that he would be staying with them until the end of next year.

After finishing in P6 in Silverstone, Pierre Gasly and several other drivers are enjoying an expected three-week gap between the British GP and the Belgian GP. On his recent Instagram post, the Frenchman shared a series of pictures with his girlfriend, Francisca 'Kika' Gomes, as the pair enjoyed the beach life and wrote:

"Perfect getaway 🌴🧘‍♂️"
In the comments section of the post, Gomes gave her one word reaction to the pictures and said:

"Perfect."
Snapshot of Pierre Gasly&#039;s girlfriend&#039;s reaction...Credits-Instagram
Snapshot of Pierre Gasly's girlfriend's reaction...Credits-Instagram

The pair have been dating for over two years and are a constant in the F1 paddock and even appeared together on multiple red carpets. The young Portuguese model has been a great source of support for the French driver as he navigates a tricky time at Alpine.

Pierre Gasly comments on Valtteri Bottas potentially being his teammate

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly stated that the reports of former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas joining the team and becoming his teammate for the rest of the year were just a "lot of noise".

As per Motorsportweek, the former Red Bull driver reflected on the reports and gave his take on the Finn potentially being a benchmark for him, saying:

“I don’t think that’s the case – I think it’s a lot of noise. I think the car, I’m showing every weekend what we can do with it, doing a very good job on Saturdays, and putting it in places that on paper we all agree we should not really be. It’s just tricky, it’s a very tight midfield and we are at the back of it.
“There will always be noise, especially considering what happened earlier in the year, but I think at the end of the day, we should just focus on the work ahead. It’s going to be a long season. We don’t have upgrades, the car is not in the best place, but all of us need to focus on what we’ve got to do and try and do it the best way that we can.”

Pierre Gasly has already had two teammates in the 2025 season, with Franco Colapinto replacing Jack Doohan after just five races into the year.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
