Kimi Antonelli and girlfriend Eli Babickova enjoy a dusky beach evening as Mercedes star enjoys the F1 break

Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, Eli Babickova, has shared a glimpse from the couple's beach date via her Instagram story, as the Mercedes star enjoys time off during the F1 summer break. The couple seemigly enjoyed a sunset date by the side of the sea, as can be seen through the images.

Kimi Antonelli has had a torrid time of late in his rookie F1 season, as he ended his pointless streak during the European season with a P10 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The teenager has come under pressure after having shown poor form in recent months after an intially decent start to life with Mercedes in 2025.

But as the F1 paddock heads into the summer break, it is the same for Antonelli, who could perhaps use a break to recharge his batteries after what has been a baptism by fire for the 18-year-old.

On Wednesday (Aug 6), Antonelli's girlfriend, Eli Babickova, shared a few glimpses of the couple's detour away from the F1 world. She shared three images via her Instagram story, showcasing a sunset date on a beach besides the sea. The couple are reportedly together in Greece for a vacation.

Screen grab from Eli Babickova's Instagram account [via Instagram/@babickovaeli] Eli Babickova

Eli Babickova is a professional karting driver who hails from the Czech Republic. She has been dating Kimi Antonelli since 2023, and their relationship came into the limelight after Antonelli was signed by Mercedes. They have been spotted together at a few races this year, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year.

Antonelli may also be engaged in contract talks with Mercedes over the summer break, as he is now likely to stay at the German team for 2026. After this, he will be hoping to return to F1 with a fresh mind at the Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled for August 31.

Kimi Antonelli looking forward to second half of the 2025 F1 season with "optimism"

Kimi Antonelli at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli has said that he is looking forward to the post-summer break half of the 2025 F1 season with "optimism". The Mercedes driver also added that he has regained some confidence in his car after his first points finish of the European leg at the Hungarian GP.

Speaking after the race at the Hungaroring, Antonelli shared that he now feels more comfortable with the W16.

"I am really happy that my confidence in the car has come back this weekend. I leave Budapest feeling much more comfortable after moving back to the previous rear suspension," said Antonelli. [via Formula1's official website]

"We can take this feeling into the second half of the season and look forward to it with optimism now," he added.

Only 12 rounds constitute the second half of the 2025 F1 season, which will commence with the Dutch GP weekend on August 29. After this, the F1 circus will move to Antonelli's second home race of the season, the Italian GP, around the iconic Monza circuit.

