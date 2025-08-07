Kimi Antonelli and girlfriend Eli Babickova match in all white outfits in latest vacation picture

Kimi Antonelli has offered fans a glimpse into his mid-season vacation, after sharing a snapshot with girlfriend Eliska Babickova on social media. The 18-year-old took to his Instagram story to share a picture with his partner from their latest vacation.The Mercedes driver who ended the Hungarian Grand Prix event with a points-scoring finish sported a matching white outfit with Babickova, as the couple enjoyed their seaside vacation in Santorini, Greece. The couple are fast becoming a major feature across the Formula 1 scene, and more frequently, Babickova has also accompanied her partner to several races.Screen grab of Kimi Antonelli and Eliska Babickova via @kimi.antonelli on InstagramThe pair have been together since October 2023 and in 2024, they celebrated their first anniversary with several snapshots on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKimi Antonelli, on his part, has largely been heralded as one of the brightest talents on the rise. The Italian driver who was signed by the Mercedes outfit to replace Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a relatively impressive start to his Formula 1 career.Antonelli kicked off his season with a fourth-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix and showed even more promise with a podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix. However, the European leg of his debut campaign has largely unfolded in a torrid fashion. The former Prema Racing driver was visibly emotional when he failed to advance from the first round of qualifying in both the Sprint and main race at the Belgian Grand Prix.However, Kimi Antonelli was able to put his Spa-Francorchamps woes behind him with a recovery drive at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He now enjoys the F1 mid-season break with his partner, who also competes in Karting ahead of the season’s resumption with the Dutch Grand Prix.Kimi Antonelli reacts after Hungarian Grand Prix outingKimi Antonelli has reacted following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old took to his Instagram to air his thoughts following the Budapest event.The Mercedes driver, who had endured a streak of underwhelming outings following his Canadian Grand Prix podium finish, clawed up the grid to finish the Hungaroring event in 10th place. Sharing a carousel of photos, the Italian driver accompanied them with the caption:“Top 10 finish 👊🏻 Summer break, here we come ☀️ Thanks team for the hard work all weekend! 🙌” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKimi Antonelli had qualified in 15th place, following a track limit violation. The Mercedes rookie, however, put in an impressive recovery drive to end the race in 10th. The points finish for Antonelli marked the first time since the Canadian Grand Prix that the Mercedes team recorded a double points-scoring finish.The 18-year-old had previously suffered a first-lap crash at the Austrian Grand Prix and another DNF following a collision with fellow rookie Isack Hadjar at the British Grand Prix.