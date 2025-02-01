Kimi Antonelli opens up on what he would have been doing if he was not an F1 racer

Kimi Antonelli is part of Mercedes' driver lineup for the 2025 season. The young Italian made waves in the paddock due to his fast-tracked climb to the epitome of the formula racing ladder. However, when asked about what he would have been if not an F1 driver, the 18-year-old said that he would have still been an athlete, though in a different sport.

Antonelli was brought in to fill the void created by Lewis Hamilton's departure. While this is a massive task for any driver, Mercedes has said that they would be patient with the teenager to get him up to speed.

In a video uploaded by Kyan Francis on Instagram, Antonelli was asked to imagine a hypothetical situation where he wasn't an F1 driver. He stated that he would have been a footballer and remained in the sporting realm.

"When I was little, I used to play football, and I used to be a striker. Not because of my skills, but just because I could run a lot. So, yeah definitely, I think I would be a footballer," Antonelli said.

Kimi Antonelli recently passed his driving test, just a few weeks before making his official debut in F1. He would join the F1 grid at the young age of just 18 years.

How did Kimi Antonelli's driving test go?

As Kimi Antonelli passed his driving test, questions about his experience started pooling. While he admitted that he made a minor mistake in the theoretical section, he was able to make up for it.

Antonelli seemed relieved of any stress that he would have had to curtail if he had failed the test. He said, via Sky Sports F1:

"Once the season starts, I don't really have time to make it again, so I was telling myself that I really had to do it, and it eventually went well. So, it was a big relief."

On the other hand, when Antonelli was asked about his favorite car, he revealed the Mercedes Project One as his first choice. Former Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Valtteri Bottas already have that car in their garage, which the young Italian fonds over.

"Definitely one of my dream one[car] is the [Mercedes AMG] Project One... Of course, it’s a bit too fast for the road. So, I will be curious to see how it behaves on track," Antonelli said, via Motorsport.

Kimi Antonelli would be seen driving the 2025 Mercedes Challenger during pre-season testing. It is scheduled to take place between February 26 and 28, which will be followed up with the season opener in Melbourne, Australia.

