Kimi Antonelli points to his "big rock" in quest to avoid being "eaten by the sharks"

Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli finally turned things around at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, after a challenging European triple-header. Reflecting on his maiden Formula 1 podium at Montreal, the 18-year-old credited his father, Marco Antonelli, for helping him through the intense pressures of his rookie season.

Antonelli hadn't scored a single point in the last three race weekends. After DNFs in Imola and Spain and a qualifying crash in Monaco, he rebounded in Montreal with a third-place finish, behind Max Verstappen and teammate George Russell.

Kimi Antonelli, who was rapidly promoted to F1, spoke about his father's role in his racing journey.

"My dad is a great rock. He's a big rock for me. He's been there, teaching me everything since I was very little, since karting. I feel it's very important to have someone like him at the track, especially in my rookie season in F1, because it's a completely new world, super intense and difficult as well," Antonelli said (via Motorsport Week).

The Mercedes rookie comes from a racing family. Anotnelli's father, Marco Antonelli, is a veteran touring car and GT driver, who now plays the role of mentor, debrief partner, and anchor.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli with his father, Marco Antonelli, on the Miami grid during the Sprint. Source: Getty

After replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, he was enjoying a good start to the rookie F1 season. After finishing in the top 10 in five of the first six races, Antonelli hit a rough patch. His home Grand Prix in Imola ended with a DNF due to a mechanical issue. A crash in Monaco qualifying led to a lowly P18 finish, and another DNF followed in Barcelona due to a power unit failure.

As expectations mounted, Antonelli admitted the pressure had begun to take a toll.

"I faced three really difficult weekends, and I have to be honest, on the mental side, that's not been easy, because here it's like being in water full of sharks, and if you don't perform, you get eaten by the sharks. So it's really important to be on top of it. And I think having him helps to stay sharp, to stay focused," Antonelli added.

Montreal marked the end of that downward spiral as Kimi Antonelli became the driver of the day, as Mercedes secured a 1-3 result.

Kimi Antonelli holds off McLarens to clinch maiden podium in Canada

Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. Source: Getty

Both Mercedes W16 began the weekend strongly, showing pace in practice. Kimi Antonelli started from P4, behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri, while his teammate George Russell got his second consecutive pole at Montreal. The Italian made a move on Piastri at Turn 2 on the first lap, setting the tone for the rest of the race.

While Russell led to victory, Mercedes' strategy allowed Antonelli to hold third throughout a two-stop race despite late pressure from the McLarens. Kimi is now F1's third-youngest podium finisher at 18 years, 9 months, and 21 days.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was full of praise for both his drivers after the race. He said (via F1 website):

"That was a superb race by the team and both drivers today. George was absolutely faultless at the front… Kimi meanwhile drove his own great race. He made a strong start and that set him up for the rest of the race... He fully deserved to get on the podium and his first top three finish, which I am sure there will be many more of."

Kimi Antonelli heads to Austria with 63 points and the clear honor of being 2025's standout rookie, but more importantly, with the weight of self-doubt starting to lift.

