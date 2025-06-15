Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend drops a 3-word reaction to the Mercedes driver becoming the 3rd youngest podium finisher in F1

Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, Eliska Babickova, shared her reaction to the Mercedes driver's podium at the 2025 Canadian GP on Sunday, June 15. Antonelli, who started the race from P4, improved one place to become the third youngest podium winner in F1.

Following a decent qualifying on Saturday, Antonelli started the race from P4. However, with the help of his team during a pit stop, the Italian was able to undercut Oscar Piastri of McLaren and run in P3. Even though Piastri was in hot pursuit to snatch the place away, his teammate, Lando Norris, had other ideas.

In Lap 67 of 70, Norris and Piastri had a collision, which ended Norris' race and triggered a safety car. As a result, Antonelli was safe from further aggression from Piastri's side, and the race ended under the Safety Car. As the Italian driver came home in P3, Babickova took to her official social media to share her reaction.

Babickova, from her official Instagram account, reshared the picture of Antonelli in her story and wrote:

"So so proud ❤️ 🥉"

Here's the screenshot of Eliska Babickova's Instagram post:

A screenshot taken from Eliska Babickova's Instagram story on June 15, 2025 - Credit: babickovaeli@Instagram

Thanks to the podium, Antonelli has become the third youngest driver to claim a podium in Formula 1 history, after Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen. With his teammate George Russell winning the Montreal event, Kimi Antonelli was also able to deliver Mercedes a brilliant first and third-place finish.

Kimi Antonelli shares his thoughts after Canadian GP brilliance

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on June 15, 2025. - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old driver from Bologna, let his feelings known after he claimed the Canadian GP podium on Sunday. Speaking to the media, including Sky Sports F1, during the post-match interviews, the Mercedes youngster said:

"I had a good launch, managed to get alongside and in the first corner tried to stay alongside as much as possible. I was really happy to stick that!"

"I mean, it was so stressful! But super happy. I had a good start, managed to jump into P3 and managed to stay there. In the last stint I pushed a bit too hard, killed the front left so I was happy to bring the podium home."

Antonelli is currently in P7 in the drivers' standings with 63 points, 73 points behind his teammate, George Russell, who occupies the fourth position after nine races this season.

