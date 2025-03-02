Kimi Antonelli shares a 3-word message for his mother on her special day

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli shared a sweet message for his mother on her birthday via his social media handle. The young 18-year-old has a lot of attention on him during his rookie campaign in the sport, owing to the high-profile nature of his signing.

The Bologna-born native impressed everyone with his speed in the junior categories as he skipped the F3 to jump straight into F2 after just a few years of single-seaters under his belt.

The rookie comes from a racing heritage as his father, Marco, had previously driven the Italian GT series in the 90s and 2000s and later became team principal of AKM.

In an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, March 1, Kimi Antonelli shared a picture with his mother Elisabetta as he wished her a happy birthday with a three-word message:

"Happy Birthday Mami."

Snapshot of Kimi Antonelli's story with his mother...Credits-Instagram

While there is limited information about Antonelli's mother Elisabetta's personal and professional background, but the Mercedes driver mentioned that she was "his stylist" at the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG F1 x Adidas collection.

“Actually, my mum is also my stylist. Most of the time she doesn’t like the combination I wear — she’s always fixing my clothes. Sometimes when we’re about to go out for dinner with my family she says, ‘Oh no, you need to go change.’ So she’s my proper stylist.”

Kimi Antonelli will race for the first time in the sport with the German team in Australia after he replaced Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

Kimi Antonelli reflects on his first pre-season test in F1

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli said that he had a positive first test in the sport driving the W16 at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

Speaking with F1.com, the Italian detailed his initial experience of pre-season testing and felt reassured with how the car handled.

“It was great. It was nice to be back for official testing, and it felt pretty good with the car. Obviously still some work to do, [with] understanding the car and the tyres, but overall I think we did a good job. I think it was a positive test; still some work to do but it was a decent start, and I really cannot wait for Melbourne.”

When asked about his debut season at F1, the 2006-born rookie reflected:

"It’s a really special moment – it still feels surreal that next time we’re on track it’s going to be in Melbourne. But, of course, I’m super excited – it’s a great opportunity. I will spend some more days at the factory to prepare [for] Melbourne and all the other races."

The Mercedes driver had a slightly slow start to the test as the W16 under his helm looked unbalanced. However, the performance improved drastically in the next two days as he got to pace with the program and was competitive in comparison to his experienced teammate, George Russell.

