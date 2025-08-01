Kimi Antonelli told Mercedes rival that he has “no confidence in the car”

Red Bull Racing team principal Helmut Marko recently revealed that he bumped into Mercedes's Andrea Kimi Antonelli during the Belgian GP weekend. Furthermore, he revealed an issue he has been facing with their car.

Ad

Mercedes and Red Bull have been competing at this level this season, sitting in third and fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. Both teams have had a similar trend in the past few races, with only one of their two drivers outperforming their competition within the top. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes's rookie driver, performed quite fabulously at the start of the season, but there has been a certain decline in recent races.

Ad

Trending

Helmut Marko, RBR's advisor, mentioned that Antonelli revealed he wasn't confident with the W16. Further quoting the young Italian's lack of experience, Marko stated that it's more of a "mental thing" for him.

"I don’t want to make any outside comments on how things work for any other team. Antonelli is certainly very fast, but also a very young driver,” Mark said (via PlanetF1). "Strangely enough, we spoke briefly in the hotel at Spa, and he said that he has no confidence in the car. As soon as he pushes, he no longer has control."

Ad

He then mentioned that it is essential for the Mercedes W16 to be within the optimal working window; hence, George Russell can extract the most out of it. Marko also stated that it was good for RBR that the Brackley-based outfit didn't have the "luxury" of a second team, referring to Racing Bulls.

"It’s more of a mental thing, and it seems that [with] his car, like ours, it’s very critical to be in the working window. When it does work, it’s much more potent, and of course a driver like Russell does it much more easily."

Ad

"Mercedes, thank goodness, don’t have the luxury of a second team."

Many rookie drivers joined the grid this season, including Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar. These two have been the best-performing ones so far, considering their position in the championship.

Kimi Antonelli reveals what "killed" his confidence in the Mercedes

As mentioned, Antonelli was quite a promising driver during the initial stages of the season; however, that form has recently worn off. Speaking to the media, he revealed that it only happened after Mercedes introduced the new suspension upgrade.

Ad

He also claimed that his driving style wasn't suited to the car with the suspension upgrade, which made him lose more confidence in the driving.

"Since we went on the new suspension, the car was a bit trickier to drive, especially on tracks where there was high-speed context, so high-speed corners, high-speed combined," Kimi Antonelli asaid. "Also, because of my driving style, I was making the car even more unpredictable, and that killed a bit my confidence."

Kimi Antonelli is the youngest driver on the grid. He is also the only rookie to have scored a podium this season, with his P3 finish in Canada. But that race was followed by two consecutive DNFs, and then a P16 finish in Spa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More