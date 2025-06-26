Kimi Antonelli weighs in on choosing between Max Verstappen and George Russell as Mercedes teammate for 2026

Kimi Antonelli has weighed in on the discussion surrounding the possibility of having either Max Verstappen or George Russell as his teammate for 2026. The F1 rookie could find himself with a new teammate amid uncertainty surrounding Russell’s future.

The young Italian driver, who is widely tipped to be the future of the Brackley-based outfit, stated he wouldn’t mind having either of the two as his teammate for the upcoming season when speaking with Sky Sports F1 journalist Ted Kravitz. Antonelli, however, hinted at the burgeoning relationship he currently shares with Russell, which he described as integral to the long-term future of the team.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @clubedekimi, Antonelli said:

“To be honest, you know, two very good drivers. I'm very happy with George. To be honest, I’m finding myself—well, I think there's a really good dynamic in the team at the moment and we're working well together. Because, you know, obviously as teammates we are rivals, but it’s a good rivalry, and we all serve one common goal, which is trying to do the best for Mercedes and bring it back to the top."

"So I think this dynamic is really helping all of us, and the team as well—but especially me—because thanks to him, I'm able to push myself even further forward and try to do things better. But yeah, I don't mind either of the two, but I have to be honest—I’m really happy with George at the moment,” he added.

George Russell’s current contract with Mercedes ends at the conclusion of the 2025 season. As for Max Verstappen, despite being tied to a contract with Red Bull until 2028, the four-time Drivers’ Champion continues to be linked with a move away from the team.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are among the top contenders reportedly interested in Verstappen.

Max Verstappen speaks on his future amid Mercedes links

Max Verstappen recently weighed in on conversations surrounding his future ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The Dutch driver continues to be linked with a move away from the Red Bull Racing team as the 2026 campaign approaches.

Verstappen, who was among those in attendance during the press conference for the Spielberg race, was quick to downplay talks about his possible exit from the team. Responding to a question about his immediate future, he stated:

“I’ve had that question before as well in my life! Yeah. I don’t think we need to talk about that. I don’t know, do you want me to repeat what I said last year? I don’t know. It’s the same answer. I don’t even remember what I said last year, really. But again, it’s not really on my mind. Just driving well, trying to push the performance, and then we focus on next year.”

Max Verstappen’s immediate future remains one of the most intriguing topics amid ongoing discussions about the driver market. However, despite the speculation, the world champion has consistently reiterated his commitment to the Red Bull team. With new regulations set to reshape Formula 1 in 2026, whether Max Verstappen opts for a change of team is a situation many will be closely watching.

