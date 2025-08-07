"Kimi Raikkonen will suffer in silence while Max Verstappen will lash out": Ferrari icon talks about the similarities between the two F1 champions

The well-known former Ferrari mechanic, Gino Rosato, has talked about the similarities between Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, and Max Verstappen, four-time world champion. In an interaction on the Pitstop podcast, Rosato gave a fascinating take on the two world champions.Raikkonen is popularly known as 'the Iceman' in the world of Formula 1. Moreover, to date, he is the last Ferrari driver to lift the coveted drivers' world championship.Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is the hottest driver on the modern F1 grid, having amassed four titles consecutively since 2021. In line with the might of both drivers on the racetrack, Gino Rosato has spotted some similarities. In the Pitstop podcast, he said:&quot;Max is extremely similar to Kimi. He's a bit more spicy, bit more open-minded than he is. Kimi will suffer in silence, while this one will lash out once in a while.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKimi Raikkonen, before bringing the curtain down on his racing career back in 2021 with Alfa Romeo (Sauber/Audi F1) at the Abu Dhabi GP, he amassed over 350 race starts. He secured 21 victories, 103 podiums, and 18 pole positions, alongside his one and only drivers' title.Interestingly, that was the event where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen went into the race level on points, with the latter securing his maiden F1 championship.Max Verstappen's take on 'struggling' at the 2025 Hungarian GPF1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: GettyWhile Gino Rosato has given his take on the similarities between Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen, the former is not having the best of times in the 2025 F1 season. Red Bulls' RB21 has failed to provide Verstappen with the tools to fight for the world championship, and evidence of this was seen in ample amounts during last week's Hungarian Grand Prix.The challenger was not even able to match the might of a midfield team like Sauber, as Verstappen (P8) ended the qualifying session behind Gabriel Bortoleto (P7). In the main race, the Dutchman was only able to secure a disappointing P9 finish.In the post-race interview with F1, Verstappen said:&quot;Like my whole weekend, there was just no grip and I was just struggling a lot. Not how we want to be, but I knew it was going to be a tough day.&quot;The 2025 Formula 1 season is on hold amid the ongoing summer break. Considering how much Verstappen and Red Bull have struggled with the RB21, it is going to be fascinating to see how the reigning world champion will perform in front of the home fans in Zandvoort from the 29th of August onwards.Most of the eyes at the track will be glued on his #1 Red Bull challenger.