"King of the streets": Sergio Perez crashing out in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP qualifying leaves fans bemused

F1 fans showed no mercy as Red Bull driver Sergio Perez crashed out of the qualifying session at the 2023 Monaco GP.

The Mexican driver is currently challenging his teammate and raining double world champion Max Verstappen for the world title this season. So having a crash at arguably the most important qualifying session of the season meant that he will start the race from dead last in the principality where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Perez made contact with the barriers while he was starting his timed lap after being distracted by an Alpine coming out of the pitlane.

F1 fans took to social media to give their take on the whole incident, with one fan even sarcastically commenting on Sergio Perez's skills on the street tracks, saying:

"King of the streets,"

"It's one of those that it's a full street circuit if you make a mistake, you will end up in the wall" - Sergio Perez

Ahead of the 2023 Monaco GP weekend, Sergio Perez reflected on the difficulty of driving around the most iconic streets in the motorsport world.

In his pre-race press conference, he said:

"Yeah, probably Monaco, it's one of those that it's a full street circuit, wherever you are in the circuit normally if you make a mistake, you will end up in the wall. There is no margin for error. Sunday can be quite boring for the fans, but not for the driver."

"Because at any point, you can make a mistake and finish your race. And I think we all enjoy too much Saturday when we go to qualify and we know that it's everything that counts."

The Mexican, who is second in the championship, also added:

"We certainly know that it's not our strongest circuit, no? We will struggle a bit to show our strengths, but it's still Monaco and I think, come Saturday, you really need a good warm-up on your tires, that definitely is a key around here. And yeah, let's say it's not our strongest circuit, but we will see. It's still Monaco and anything can happen."

"Certainly. I think Fernando, the Ferraris, I do expect them to be quite strong as well like they were in Baku. Obviously, over one lap around this place, they will be strong. So yeah, I do expect them to be quite strong. And also Mercedes can be in the mix."

It will interesting to see where Sergio Perez ends up after starting the race from P20 tomorrow.

