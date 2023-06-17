Lance Stroll follows Charles Leclerc’s heartening gesture of auctioning his Canadian GP race kit to raise funds for the Quebec wildfire 

Lance Stroll has revealed that he will be donating his race gear to raise money for the regions in Canada affected by the horrendous wildfires.

This year, Canada is dealing with their worst-ever start to wildfire season. Fire has ravaged huge parts of the country and has created hazardous smoky conditions. These wildfires are believed to have been caused either by lightning, as in the case of Quebec, or accidentally by humans.

As of early Friday, June 16, there were 427 active wildfires, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (via Al Jazeera). Of them, 232 are said to be out of control. About 4.3 million hectares (10.6 million acres) of land have been affected by these wildfires.

Montreal-born Stroll took to social media to reveal that he will be putting his special edition helmet and race kit from this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix up for auction. He is hoping to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross.

“We've all seen how bad the wildfires across Quebec and Canada have been since the beginning of June. So, in order to help all the people that have been affected, I will be donating my special edition Canadian Grand Prix helmet, boots and suit up for auction to help raise money and awareness,” he wrote.

“I like to thank everyone who's helping the emergency services, all the volunteers. Join me in showing them some love and support and let's have a great weekend,” he added.

Lance Stroll @lance_stroll

Please see the link in my bio to bid on my race kit & help the Canadian Red… The wildfires across Quebec & Canada have been devastating. To help raise money and awareness for those affected, I’m auctioning my special edition helmet & race kit from the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.Please see the link in my bio to bid on my race kit & help the Canadian Red… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The wildfires across Quebec & Canada have been devastating. To help raise money and awareness for those affected, I’m auctioning my special edition helmet & race kit from the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. Please see the link in my bio to bid on my race kit & help the Canadian Red… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/z5f6pvHOcF

Earlier, Charles Leclerc put some of his special edition race kit from his home Grand Prix in Monaco up for auction to raise money for the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, which was affected by severe flooding.

The Ferrari driver was able to raise €429,600 from his auction, and Stroll will be hoping to raise as much, if not more, money for the Canadian Red Cross.

Lance Stroll on Aston Martin’s target in the Canadian F1 GP: “Two cars on the podium”

Lance Stroll is hoping that he and Fernando Alonso both finish on the podium at the Canadian GP this weekend.

After playing second fiddle to his much more experienced teammate all season, Stroll finished ahead of Alonso for the first time at the Spanish GP in Barcelona. He has stated that the Aston Martin car is well suited for the Montreal circuit, which gives him confidence that both he and Alonso can finish in the top three.

At an event in New York, Stroll said:

“Those are exactly the plans. Hopefully, get two cars on the podium. I’m extremely confident. I believe the car will be very strong around the Montreal circuit, it suits our car well… so I’m really looking forward to going home and really looking forward to a great race.”

