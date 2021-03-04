Lance Stroll looks to capitalize on opportunities for Aston Martin

Lance Stroll is looking to make more of the opportunities presented to him with Aston Martin after missing out on crucial points last year. Stroll had an impressive season last year as he achieved two podiums. He also took pole position under tricky conditions in Turkey.

However, his performances were pale compared to ex-teammate Sergio Perez, who scored almost twice as many points as the Canadian.

Stroll spoke about personal and team goals for the 2021 season at the launch of Aston Martin's contender. He said:

“As a team, I think third in the constructors’ championship is a big goal.”

“We missed out on that last year, we came so close. I truly believe that we can accomplish that this year, if not more. That’s a big goal of the team.”

On a personal note, Lance Stroll said:

"From my side, pushing to finish top five in the championship, that would be a great achievement."

“I want to improve as a driver. Last year I scored a couple of podiums and got my first pole which was awesome. I really want to build on that."

“There were opportunities to win races last year which I missed out, like in Bahrain, Turkey, and Monza. That really shows the potential we have going into this season and it’s extremely exciting.”

Lance Stroll will drive the Aston Martin for the first time at Silverstone

Lance Stroll can't wait to drive the car at Silverstone as Aston Martin uses the first of its two filming days.

“I have come back refreshed from the winter break,” he said. “It is going to be my third season here working with this great bunch of people, and that stability is what you need as a driver. I am at home here and I have built those strong relationships with the team now.

“All that stuff makes a difference when we are competing for those last fractions of a second. It is a case of knowing exactly what you need and how to work with the team to really optimize performance.”'

Aston Martin, under the guidance of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, will look to climb the pecking order.