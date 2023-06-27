Lance Stroll does not qualify for a seat in an Aston Martin according to F1 pundit

Lance Stroll seems to be in a bit of limbo right now, as he hasn't been in his best form since the beginning of the season. He is currently P8 in the driver's championship with 37 points. His teammate Fernando Alonso is in P3 with 117 points and six podiums to his name.

Theorizing on the F1 podcast The Race, Ben Anderson said:

“Even if the other guy’s a little bit off that level, Stroll isn’t bringing the kind of level of technical understanding or ability to push the development of the car forward.”

Stroll's teammate Fernando Alonso has been a one-man army as he has secured podiums in almost all races. He single-handedly got Aston Martin into the top three positions in the Constructors' Championship.

Securing a pole position once and finishing on the podium three times, the Aston Martin AMR23 is said to be one of the finest F1 cars this season. But let alone a podium, he hasn't finished in points in many races and is outscored by 80 points by Fernando Alonso.

This is a classic example of nepotism. Since Aston Martin is owned by the rustic tycoon Lawrence Stroll, no one really expected much of a growth trajectory, as Lance Stroll was here to stay.

But is that going to change, as in order to stay on top, Aston Martin needs to get rid of the dead weight in the team?

Speaking of the nepotism in the team, Anderson said:

"I think Aston Martin can get away with it this year – well, obviously it can get away with it because his dad’s the owner, regardless of the family dynamic, the team ownership and management has to look at the second driver and think, ‘We need to make a change’. Any other Formula 1 team would be doing that in the current situation.”

Ben Anderson called Lance Stroll "a drag to the team"

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Practice

Being constantly guided by Fernando Alonso, Ben Anderson said:

“He’s the guy learning off Alonso, so he’s a drag on that team overall. I don’t see the qualities there in Stroll. Beyond the peer speed or the sealing on his race car to justify that seat.”

Seeing through all the doubts and criticism, Anderson agreed that Stroll isn't that bad a driver. In the previous seasons, Lance Stroll delivered, finished in points, and was a regular feature in the midfield.

The only problem believed to be facing Lance Stroll is matching the elite class of drivers like Fernando Alonso.

Poll : 0 votes