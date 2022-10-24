Lance Stroll retired from the United States Grand Prix in Texas after crashing due to making contact with Fernando Alonso from Alpine.

Stroll had a good start to the race at the Circuit of the Americas as he qualified P7 and started P5 due to grid penalties on other drivers. However, he retired from the race on the 22nd lap, just a lap after the safety car went in and the drivers went racing again.

Fernando Alonso chased Lance Stroll for a while. The former then tried overtaking the Canadian when the latter flicked his steering to the left, causing Alonso to crash into him.

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll crash into each other, another safety car, amazing. Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll crash into each other, another safety car, amazing.

Fernando Alonso went flying into the air as Stroll crashed out and had to retire. Surprisingly enough, Alonso pitted and went into the race again. A safety car was triggered earlier in the race as well due to Valtteri Bottas' DNF. Just a lap after the end of the first safety car, the Stroll incident happened.

After a long time, both the Aston Martins were performing well by being in the points. However, expectations have dropped because of Stroll's retirement.

Fans bashed out on Twitter on Lance Stroll after his DNF. Here are some of the best reactions.

"Stroll’s an idiot"

"Stroll is life threatening"

"Stroll need to go"

"What was Stroll thinking that’s a ridiculous move that could have ended a lot worse"

bring the lion out @RBR335 @F1 What was Stroll thinking that’s a ridiculous move that could have ended a lot worse @F1 What was Stroll thinking that’s a ridiculous move that could have ended a lot worse

"Terrible from Stroll as per usual"

"Race ban for Stroll"

The aftermath of Lance Stroll's incident

Although many feared a suspension failure for Fernando Alonso as he went flying into the air during the crash, the only apparent damage he had was his front wing. He pitted and carried on into the race. Two safety cars changed the possible outcome of the race as the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton has been looking strong.

Red Bull now have a good chance of clinching the constructor's title in this very race.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes