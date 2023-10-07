Lance Stroll's future as F1 driver under the scanner as Aston Martin sale rumors gain traction

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll's future in F1 might be under the scanner as there are reports floating that his father Lawrence Stroll is considering selling the iconic British brand.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll bought Aston Martin in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has heavily invested in the company, both on the commercial side and on the racing projects, to make the brand more profitable once again.

However, due to his heavy spending, Aston Martin have reported losses in the last few financial years. This has given the reports of him selling the Aston Martin F1 team to its Saudi backers more traction.

As per F1-Insider, the Aston Martin CEO has also lost motivation to fund his son Lance Stroll's F1 career. Recently he admitted to potential advances from potential buyers but claimed that the team was not for sale.

Lance Stroll faces the ire of F1 pundit after his antics in Qatar

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff stated that Lance Stroll's behavior after his Q1 exit was totally unacceptable. The Canadian threw his steering wheel and also pushed his trainer in his garage. Schiff opined:

"It's totally inappropriate. You cannot behave in that way. No matter how disappointing your day has been, those are the people that work to get you on track, to make it happen for you, you can't be treating your team like that. It's one thing to have a bad day, come out of the car and apologize. But to come out and act that way is just not good enough."

She continued:

"He's clearly distressed. We have to empathize because he's a human being, he's got his emotions. He's going through something but that doesn't make it OK. You have to act better. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin's reserve driver] is in the wings and he would have been more than grateful to be in that car and won't behave that way."

It will be interesting to see if Lance Stroll or the Aston Martin F1 team make any comment regarding the incident in their garage and offer any apology to the media for how the Canadian driver conducted himself.