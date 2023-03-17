Lance Stroll's wrist 'still not at 100%' as he looks forward to the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll mentioned that he was still 'not 100%' heading into the second race of the season this weekend.

The Canadian suffered wrist injuries which kept him out of pre-season testing in Bahrain earlier this month. He made a miraculous return to the track at the F1 Bahrain GP a couple of weeks ago, finishing P6 just behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

"Yeah. Well, pretty painful on the Monday after but it was a good weekend for the team. So worth a bit of pain. I've been getting better every day, feeling better every day."

"So, I think the worst part is behind me. Still not 100 percent. It takes a bit of time for these things to heal but I'm definitely feeling much better than I was 10 days ago, or whatever we were in Bahrain."

"It was it was nice to get in the car in Bahrain" - Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll revealed that he was happy to get an opportunity to drive the AMR23 at the Sakhir International Circuit last time around as he went into the first race of the season without any car experience. He said:

"Yeah, I mean, it was it was nice to get in the car in Bahrain, at least for the race, to get a few laps under my belt. Not ideal to miss the test. But you know, Bahrain, the race weekend was almost just like, every lap was just more and more experience in the car and getting to grips with it and learning more about the car every lap. And yeah just in the race, that was you know, the first time I was on the C1 tyre and, just things like that."

"So it was just a good experience to be in the car during the weekend. And, you know, I was happy to make it, really also just for that, for a bit of seat time and all that. So, yeah, getting more and more comfortable with every lap in the car in Bahrain. So yeah, looking forward to this weekend."

It will be interesting to see if Lance Stroll can get any closer to his teammate Fernando Alonso, who finished P3 in Bahrain, at Jeddah. Despite his pain, he was able to put up an excellent performance and would look to build on that momentum.

