Lance Stroll sees 'signs of what's to come in the future' in Aston Martin's resurgence

Lance Stroll feels Aston Martin has been making strong progress all season and next season could see the team make another leap.

The Silverstone-based outfit was P10 in the constructors' standings at one stage in the season. Since then, the team has gained momentum, improved the car considerably, and now finds itself in a position to fight for P6 in the championship against Alfa Romeo.

Earlier, Lance Stroll was questioned during Thursday's drivers' press conference for the 2022 F1 US GP on Aston Martin's upward trajectory and what could be next for the team. The Canadian appeared quite optimistic for the team and felt that the improvements are now there for all to see. He said:

"I think we're definitely making progress. We made a lot of progress throughout the year. You know, pretty much up until Spa we were not in a position to score points, unless stuff happened in front of us. And now we've been in a position where we have the pace to really challenge for points mostly every weekend, when the track suits our car."

Lance Stroll further added:

"So I think we've definitely put ourselves in a much better position. And, you know, the last couple of races in Asia we scored a lot of points and we jumped a few positions in the Constructors’ and that's a really, really good thing. And, you know, it's also great to see signs of what's to come in the future. We've done a great job this year of progressing the car and that's a great thing."

Lance Stroll looking to score points at 2022 F1 US GP

Lance Stroll claimed to be looking forward to scoring some points in Sunday's race in Austin. Aston Martin has been on a steady upward trajectory this season and the team could finish P6 in the championship if it continues to score.

Speaking about the race in Austin, Stroll said:

"Austin is an incredible city that has an electric atmosphere throughout the F1 weekend. I am really excited to get lapping at Circuit of the Americas. We have shown great pace in recent races and I believe we will here as well. Additionally, we now find ourselves in a fight for sixth position in the Constructors’ Championship after a couple of strong team results, so we will be looking to pick up more points and close that gap in the standings."

Lance Stroll will be joined at Aston Martin next year by Fernando Alonso, who leaves Alpine after spending two years with the French team.

