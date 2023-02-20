Lance Stroll suffers bike accident in Spain and will miss pre-season testing in Bahrain

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll will miss the pre-season test in Bahrain following a minor cycling accident while training in Spain.

The Canadian driver sustained injuries that will require him to sit out the three-day session starting on February 23, but the team is optimistic about his swift recovery and intends to assess his fitness daily.

Aston Martin put out a press release regarding the Canadian driver. Lance Stroll said:

"I've had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season. I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible."

Aston Martin has not released details of the accident, but it is likely that they will be reviewing their training protocols in light of the incident.

Stroll's absence from the pre-season test is a setback for Aston Martin as they prepare for the 2023 season. The team finished seventh in the constructors' championship last year and will be hoping to improve on that performance this season.

Stroll is a crucial part of their driver lineup, and his absence could impact their ability to test their new car and make improvements ahead of the start of the season.

Aston Martin to announce Lance Stroll's replacement for the Bahrain tests

Aston Martin have not yet decided on a replacement driver for the test and may choose from reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich, or allow Fernando Alonso to complete the full test in Lance Stroll's absence. The team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 3-5, where there is a risk Stroll could miss the opening race weekend.

Despite the setback, Lance Stroll remains determined to return to the car and is motivated to bounce back as quickly as possible. The 24-year-old driver has shown promise in his career so far, with three podium finishes and a pole position to his name. He will be hoping to build on that success this season and help Aston Martin challenge for the top spot in the championship.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, where Lance Stroll's fitness will be assessed ahead of the race weekend, is the first of 23 races on the 2023 calendar. The season will feature a new track, introducing the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States.

The championship battle is expected to be closely contested, with defending champions Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari all looking strong ahead of the start of the season.

