Lance Stroll superfan shares an adorable message sent by the Aston Martin driver after the F1 Hungarian GP

Lance Stroll sent a heartwarming message to a superfan after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Aston Martin driver nearly matched his season-best result at the Hungaroring on Sunday on the back of an unexpected and impressive qualifying performance from the team.Stroll and Aston Martin had their best race weekend of 2025 in Hungary. Though Fernando Alonso had to sit out FP1 with a back muscle injury, all seemed better than normal for the team once he returned. In qualifying, the two-time F1 champion nearly took provisional pole position. Though the McLarens, the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, and the Mercedes of George Russell improved on their final flying runs, Alonso and Stroll's times were good enough to lock out Row 3.On race day, the duo performed equally well. Fernando Alonso showed a tire management masterclass to hold up his rivals in the DRS train and secured a P5 finish. Lance Stroll executed similarly well and only lost one position in the race to finish in P7.On Monday, a fan of the Canadian driver, @v4tteI on X, shared a snapshot of his message to them after the race. Stroll's message read:&quot;Thank you so much for coming out and showing the love and support!! You guys were amazing ❤️❤️❤️😊😊😊&quot;The fan was overjoyed to have their F1 favorite acknowledge their support. The caption to the post read:&quot;Just landed to the best notification I could've ever gotten 😭❤️&quot;The P7 at the Hungarian GP was Stroll's second-best result of the season, matching his result at the British GP. However, at Silverstone, he benefited from Aston Martin's strategic masterclass in the dry-wet race, gaining 10 positions from P17. The P6 at the season-opening Australian GP remains his best result of 2025.Lance Stroll claims Aston Martin 'didn't understand' the reason for performance uptick at Hungarian GPLance Stroll at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyAston Martin left the Hungarian GP with 16 points, courtesy of Fernando Alonso's P5 (10 points) and Lance Stroll's P7 (6 points). It was the best weekend of the 2025 season for the team at all levels.After the race, Stroll acknowledged the team's newfound performance gain at the Hungaroring. However, he shared that the team itself wasn't completely aware of the source of their going from struggling to get past Q1 a week ago at the Belgian GP to nearly beating the McLarens in qualifying in Hungary. He said, via F1's official website:&quot;It was a great day for the team and a solid weekend from start to finish. Heading into the summer break with 16 points is a big uplift for us. But we have lots to learn from this weekend because we don't fully understand why we were more competitive here. We need to be in a place where we can put the car in that window at more tracks, because ultimately, we want to be at this level of competitiveness more consistently.&quot;F1 will return to Zandvoort for the Dutch GP from August 29 to 31, on the other side of the summer break. Lance Stroll has struggled at the circuit in the past, with only one points finish, a P10 in 2022, in four outings.