Lance Stroll wants to get more out of Fernando Alonso than the Spaniard from him

Lance Stroll will be driving alongside Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin in the 2023 F1 season. Since the Spaniard has heaps of experience in the sport, Stroll is excited to have someone on the team who can encourage him to move forward.

Speaking to Motorsport, Stroll explained how he needs a strong teammate like Fernando Alonso who can push him to improve. He also aims to extract as much knowledge as he can from the two-time world champion. The Canadian said:

"It's no fun when you're just kind of driving around with no one pushing you. I think what you want in a teammate is a guy that is at the top of his game. It means that when you get more out of it than him, you're really at the top of your game, and vice versa. When you're not getting the most out of it, it's not that you can just sit back and relax. You've got to try and work harder."

Lance Stroll praised the Spaniard for what he has achieved in the sport. He further delved into how working with experienced drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso is quite exciting. Seeing them bring their experience to the team has been fascinating for the young Canadian, who said:

"We've spent some time together, just chatting and stuff on drivers parades and all that. He's a nice guy and he's a great driver, a big talent. It's always interesting and exciting when someone like him, or like Seb [Vettel], comes to the team and has different ideas, or drives in a different way, and maybe wants different things in the car. It's always interesting to hear what guys with that kind of experience have to say. In that sense, I'm definitely looking forward to having him in the team and working with him."

Fernando Alonso is positive for the 2023 F1 season with Aston Martin

After a tough 2022 F1 season with Alpine, Fernando Alonso is looking forward to working with his new team, Aston Martin, for the next season. Speaking to reporters, he expressed that he was somewhat happy to end the chapter at Alpine and move forward. He praised the British team's rate of development and recruitment and is positive for the future of his career. Alonso said:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

Though the Spaniard is the oldest driver on the F1 grid, the 41-year-old has no intention of leaving racing anytime soon. Even if he leaves the pinnacle of motorsport, he has stated that he will continue to race in other series.

Poll : 0 votes