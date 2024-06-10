Lando Norris criticized by F1 fans for ‘disrespecting’ the Dutch national anthem after Max Verstappen’s win in Montreal

F1 fans criticized Lando Norris' wave to his fans during the Dutch national anthem following Max Verstappen's win in the Canadian GP. Many were also unimpressed by the chants from Norris' fans during the national anthem.

The 2024 F1 Canadian GP was a thrilling race with George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen fighting for the win. The ever-changing wet and dry conditions made the race even more exciting as drivers struggled to keep their cars on track and teams brainstormed for the best strategy.

Eventually, reigning world champion Max Verstappen won in Montreal by overtaking Norris for the lead in the latter half of the race. As per tradition, the national anthem of the winner is played during the podium celebration.

Trending

As the Dutch national anthem was being played for Verstappen in Montreal, a section of fans started chanting for the second-placed McLaren driver. The Brit acknowledged the support and waved in reply even as the anthem went on.

Expand Tweet

After the ceremony, many F1 fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to register their discontent with the fans' behavior at the Canadian GP. They highlighted how the spectators, and even Lando Norris himself, disrespected the Dutch national anthem.

"Oh, this is so disrespectful. not really surprised though," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"It’s too bad Max isn’t the person his haters claim he is. Lando openly disrespected him during the anthem today. Fans are always going to be fans, but encouraging and participating during the anthems is a sign of disrespect. Disappointed in that," another mentioned.

Expand Tweet

"That's Lando, I mean are we surprised?" someone added.

Since the clip didn't have clear audio, fans were unsure about the chanting. One X user later clarified that some spectators were screaming Lando's name during the national anthem.

"Guys I’m convinced I’m going deaf what are they saying??" one fan asked.

"They were cheering for Lando screaming his name during Max's national anthem," another clarified.

Lando Norris feels that he drove a perfect race despite not winning at the 2024 F1 Canadian GP

Lando Norris was pleased with his on-track performance at the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. Speaking at the press conference after the race, he stated that he enjoyed the eventful race and claimed he did everything he could to stay at the top.

He said that though it was hard to drive in rough weather conditions, he enjoyed the race as a whole.

"I thought it was a pretty perfect race from my side. Just a bit unlucky but that's what it is. But it was good fun. These conditions, so stressful inside the car but very enjoyable at the same time," he said.

After the Canadian GP, Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship table with 194 points, while Lando Norris is in third place with 131 points.