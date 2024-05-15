Lando Norris shares embarrassing picture of Max Verstappen before deleting it

Lando Norris recently posted a picture of Max Vertappen paddleboarding with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. The McLaren driver posted this picture to wish Garrix on his birthday. However, Norris soon deleted the picture and replaced it with a different one where Verstappen was not present.

Martin Garrix celebrated his birthday on May 14 and Norris posted an Instagram story wishing the Dutchman. The picture Norris chose was of Verstappen and Garrix paddleboarding. The Brit also jokingly apologized to the Dutchman for sharing the image.

After a few minutes, Norris deleted the picture and replaced it with an image of himself and Garrix. The Brit once again wished the Dutch DJ a happy birthday. This time, Max Verstappen was nowhere to be found.

Even though Lando Norris deleted Martin Garrix and Max Verstappen's hilarious paddleboarding picture, fans were quick to take a screenshot of it and post it on X.

Max Verstappen delighted to be beaten by Lando Norris in Miami

Max Verstappen was delighted to see his good friend Lando Norris win his first F1 race at the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Verstappen claimed that he loved that it was Norris who beat him in a race. The defending world champion praised the Brit, saying that he would win many more races in the future. He acknowledged McLaren's and Norris' pace in Miami.

"If I get beaten, it's great that it has been done by Lando. He deserves it. It's been a long time coming and it's going to be the first of many. Maybe it's also a bit of relief for him that he has that win now, who knows what's going to happen next?" Verstappen said.

"But for sure they had a strong weekend. Maybe it was a little bit messy still [on Saturday] but today they were flying - and especially Lando was flying. So definitely very happy for him," he added.

After the Miami GP, Max Verstappen continues to dominate the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 136 points, winning four of the six races held so far. Lando Norris jumped to fourth place after his triumph in Miami with a total of 83 points. The Brit has had three podium finishes so far this season and is yet to finish a race below the Top 10.