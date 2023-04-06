Lando Norris refers to Lewis Hamilton as 8-time F1 world champion 

Lando Norris bit his tongue during one of his Twitch live streams as he called Lewis Hamilton an eight-time world champion, referring to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Lando Norris is known for his live streams on Twitch and his inclination to gaming. Earlier, in one of such streams, the Briton was displaying his collection of racing helmets. He pointed to one of them and abruptly said,

“This one here? That’s from when Lewis won his eighth world champ...”

Right after this, the McLaren driver froze and ducked for a couple of seconds before continuing.

Lewis Hamilton came extremely close to breaking yet another record in Formula 1 and winning his eighth world title. However, after a safety car restart and some very controversial decisions by the race director, he lost the race. This made way for Max Verstappen to win his maiden title.

Although the Briton has never been crowned an eight-time world champion, many believe that he has achieved the ultimate goal.

Norris is not the only person to call Lewis Hamilton an eight-time world champion

As mentioned above, Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time world champion for many, while others make the mistake of calling him so. Other than Lando Norris, the same mistake was recently made during an event ahead of the Australian GP.

Hamilton was the guest at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), where the host of the show also called him an eight-time world champion.

"UTP, could you please put your hands together and your phones down for eight-time world champion Lewis Hamilton."

Although many have referred to Hamilton as an eight-title holder, he appears to be far from achieving this feat. Mercedes are on the path to recovering from the 2022 season's performance. Despite looking promising, the W14 still requires a lot of work and development to be competitive in a championship battle.

Hamilton's current contract with the team expires at the end of this season. While it is expected that his stay will be extended, there has been speculation about the Briton's future.

