Lando Norris reveals him and Max Verstappen “laughed” at Red Bull’s struggling RB19 after F1 Singapore Grand Prix

The 2023 F1 season took an unexpected turn for Max Verstappen, who had been on an impressive 10-race winning streak. The Singapore Grand Prix proved to be a stark departure from his dominating performance this year, leaving both fans and fellow racers surprised.

Verstappen, already a two-time world champion, suffered a shocking setback as his RB19 car failed to deliver its signature performance. The Marina Bay Street Circuit saw the Dutchman face a challenging weekend.

Intriguingly, McLaren's Lando Norris, a close friend of Verstappen, shed light on the uncharacteristic struggles of the RB19 car. Norris disclosed during the post-race press conference that he and Verstappen shared a light-hearted moment after the disappointing qualifying session.

"When I watched his onboard yesterday, I kind of laughed because I've never seen a car perform that poorly before," Norris remarked.

"Max also had a good laugh about it."

The qualifying session was a harbinger of the struggles to come for the Red Bull team. Both Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez found themselves eliminated in Q2, an unforeseen blow for a team that had demonstrated impeccable form throughout the season. Starting from the 11th spot on the grid, Verstappen faced an uphill battle.

Despite his undeniable skills, Max Verstappen couldn't quite conquer the odds of securing a race win from the second half of the grid. The Singapore Grand Prix ultimately saw him secure a commendable 5th place finish, ending his record-breaking streak and marking Carlos Sainz as the first non-Red Bull victor in 2023.

Max Verstappen confident as F1 shifts focus to Japanese Grand Prix

After a challenging outing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, all eyes will be on the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, where the reigning two-time world champion aims to rediscover his dominant form.

Despite the unexpected setback in Singapore, Max Verstappen remains resolutely optimistic about his team's prospects in Japan. Speaking to the media after the race, he expressed confidence in Red Bull's performance at the iconic Suzuka circuit.

“I think we will be quick in Suzuka,” Verstappen affirmed.

Drawing a clear distinction between the unique challenges of Suzuka and the Marina Bay track, he emphasized the favorable conditions for the RB19 car.

"This track is so different to Suzuka, you can’t really relate. It should be good for our car," he explained.

Holding a substantial 151-point lead over his nearest rival and teammate, Sergio Perez, the Dutch phenom is on the cusp of clinching his third world title, a feat that seems all but certain given his commanding lead in the championship standings.

With the championship within arm's reach, Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team would be hoping to make a statement at Suzuka.