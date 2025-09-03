Laurent Mekies points to "main parameter" of Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull future

Laurent Mekies has shed light on the main parameter of Yuki Tsunoda's future with Red Bull in Formula 1. Highlighting this, he referred to Tsunoda's gap to the reigning and four-time world champion, Max Verstappen.

Tsunoda has been driving for Red Bull since the third round of the 2025 F1 season. Back then, he replaced the now-Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson. However, he has struggled to match, or even get anywhere close to, Max Verstappen's might in the RB21.

Tsunoda scored a top-10 finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, and following the event, Laurent Mekies gave a fascinating take on the prospects of Tsunoda with the Red Bull Formula 1 team. He said, via Motorsportweek:

"At first, you can always do more, always. We can do more, he can do more, always. So, he’s doing more and more, we are trying everything we can to support. I think it’s still a positive trend for Yuki, I think it’s the first time back in the points after seven races, I’ve been told.

"Spa was a step forward, Budapest, as much as we were poor as a team, was a step forward in terms of [the] gap to Max. Today, he’s P9, could have been a P8 or a P7, even though the pace is difficult to evaluate. So, I think we just want to see him continue to progress, continue to close the gap to Max, as that’s the main parameter, and continue to score points, because that’s ultimately what it is about."

With 15 rounds done and dusted, Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen will be seen in action at this week's Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull will 'take its time' about a decision on Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has been competing in Formula 1 since the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix. He has so far competed in over 100 Grand Prix and has amassed 103 points.

In the ongoing 2025 season, the Japanese driver is way down in 19th in the drivers' standings with 12 points. With nine races remaining on the race calendar, Laurent Mekies has stressed that Red Bull will take its time regarding a decision on Tsunoda. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"The simple truth is that we will take our time, there is nine races to go."

Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the upcoming nine rounds from Monza onwards will be important for Yuki Tsunoda.

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar has impressed many in the paddock with his performances (podium in Dutch Grand Prix). In case Tsunoda has an inconsistent run going forward, Red Bull could get tempted into bringing Hadjar on board for the 2026 season.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More