Lawrence Stroll demands to be “knighted” for his $235,600,000 investment in Aston Martin F1

Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin, believes he deserves a knighthood for saving thousands of jobs at the British car firm and investing in the F1 team. The average sale price of an Aston Martin has climbed from £157,000 in 2020 to a projected £223,000 in 2023.

Five years ago, Stroll and a group of investors acquired the Formula One team Force India and renamed it Racing Point F1. When Stroll became CEO of Aston Martin in 2021, this F1 team was renamed Aston Martin with a £182 million investment.

After that, Stroll invested in a new, cutting-edge factory in Silverstone and a wind tunnel, and Aston Martin's stock price increased. The Formula 1 team also became one of the sport's biggest competitors.

“I should be knighted for what I’ve done, I’ve saved thousands of jobs and built a new Formula 1 factory with hundreds of millions of investment. The investment is staggering.” he said during ant interview to AutoCar.com

Stroll believes he deserves credit for everything he has accomplished with both the automotive company and the F1 team. The team is fighting for second place in the Constructors' Championship. With Fernando Alonso's six podiums, Aston Martin are just 13 points behind Mercedes in the standings.

Who is Lawrence Stroll and how much is he worth?

Canadian millionaire Lawrence Stroll now controls the Aston Martin Formula One team. He will captain his squad into the F1 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend in his native Canada. Forbes estimates Stroll's incredible $3.7 billion net worth.

Lawrence Stroll made his money by liquidating his investments in Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. He worked with Hong Kong entrepreneur Silas Chou in 2011 to prepare the latter's hugely successful IPO. He carried on his father Leo Strulovitch's legacy of making Ralph Lauren and Pierre Cardin well-known in Canada.

He invested US$250 million for a 16.7% ownership in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team in early 2020. He had purchased the Formula One racing team Force India in 2018 later renamed as Racing Point F1 Team. He still has interests in London jeweler Asprey & Garrard, so he hasn't entirely abandoned the world of fashion.

Lawrence Stroll is often seen on the F1 grid supporting his son Lance Stroll, who drives for Aston Martin F1, the team owned by his dad. While some accuse Lawrence of nepotism, Lance believes that his championship success is due to his own talent, not that of his father.

Before becoming a race team owner, the Canadian millionaire made his money in fashion and enjoys amassing an incredible collection of antique cars and homes. He owns several vintage cars and yachts from all around the world like Ferrari 250 GTO which is worth US$70 million.

