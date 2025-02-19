“Let them be real”: $220M celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay makes his feelings clear on latest F1 swearing ban

Michelin star-winning chef Gordon Ramsay delivered his unfiltered verdict on FIA's inappropriate language rule during the F1 75 Launch Event at the O2 in London. He mentioned that the drivers shouldn't be restricted expressing themselves during the tough conditions they race in.

The FIA introduced changes to the rulebook heading into the 2025 F1 season and imposed a fine on drivers using "inappropriate" language during motorsport events. This sparked outrage among fans as they felt that the drivers should be allowed to express themselves during races.

This was the same as what $220 million-worth Ramsay (according to Celebrity Net Worth) mentioned. He was present at the F1 75 launch event when Jack Whitehall asked for his opinion on the swearing ban imposed by the FIA. Ramsay, who is widely known for his rough language on TV, mentioned that drivers should not be restricted from using a particular type of language.

"I think it's an industry language. These athletes are pushed themselves to the extreme so sometimes if it comes out let them be real. Let it go. Come on. They are risking their life every time. They're traveling over 200 miles an hour so if the shit," he said before Whitehall interrupted.

Max Verstappen was one of the first drivers whom the FIA reprimanded for using strong language during a media session.

Max Verstappen feels FIA's F1 swearing issue shouldn't be taken "seriously"

Max Verstappen was awarded F1 community service as a reprimand for using strong language during a media session. Following the event, he took a silent protest against the action by refusing to elaborate on his answers to the press during a conference.

Reflecting on the actions that FIA is taking to make drivers swear less amid sessions, the four-time F1 champion explained that drivers tend to use strong language in the "heat of the moment" or when under an adrenaline rush (via Sky Sports):

"I think we all understand that as racing drivers, but sometimes, in the heat of the moment or when you get interviewed, when you're in your car or whatever, you've just had an adrenaline rush or whatever, sometimes things slip out a little bit.

I think we all grew up, I mean probably most people grew up, even at school or playing football or sports in general, it happens that you use a swear word and I think we shouldn't take it so seriously."

FIA's International Sporting Code mentions a fine of $41,000 (€40,000) on the driver on a first instance of swearing which will be followed by severe punishments if the drivers continue to do so.

