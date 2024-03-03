Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that his teammate Yuki Tsunoda's divebomb at the end of the race was 'immaturity' on his part.

The Japanese driver was left raging after the team decided to implement team orders when he was battling Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen for P12. Although he ultimately obliged and let Ricciardo through, he made his feelings clear about the issue when he divebombed the Aussie driver during the in-lap.

While appearing on F1TV, Daniel Ricciardo in his post-race interview stated that it was 'immature' from Yuki Tsunoda despite knowing the circumstances beforehand. He said:

“I came on the radio and was trying to stay cool. A bit of immaturity, let’s say that. I’m being very sensible right now, but let’s call it immaturity. He’s obviously frustrated with the team orders call. But let’s be real, this is something we talked about before the race.

“So he knew that there was a chance that I would have a pace advantage at the end and if he gets the call, then it’s going to happen. He’s not giving me points, we’re fighting for 13th, so at least give us the best chance to get at least one car in the points.”

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in on the team orders from RB

Daniel Ricciardo stated that he believed the call to swap positions with Yuki Tsunoda came one lap too late.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the RB driver said:

“Being fully transparent from my side, I think the call was already one lap too late and then he has reacted too late. When the soft tire is like this every lap is crucial, I think I already lost probably two-and-a-half good laps of the tire and that was maybe the difference.

"Could we have caught Stroll in 10th? No. At best we may have got Zhou. So, points were still tricky but we had to try something.”

Daniel Ricciardo admitted that there was a little bit of 'conflict' within the team after the first race but he hoped that the Japanese driver would understand the situation once he calmed down. He said:

“It is race one of 24 and yes there was a little bit of conflict today but I don’t want that to set the tone. I think we will talk about it now in the briefing honestly. Hopefully, once he has calmed down, he can say, ‘OK, yeah I should’ve moved a lap earlier’.”